Payload is the open-source Next.js backend used in production by the most innovative companies on earth.
The current wave of content platforms has brought big promises but fallen short on flexibility, locking teams into closed ecosystems and boxing in developers.
Payload marks a new era.
Open source isn’t just a feature—it’s freedom. Freedom for everything from freelance projects to large-scale enterprise needs, giving developers the control to build as they need, while equipping marketers to create on their terms.
With Payload, finally build something you truly own.