New in Payload: Release v3.86.0

Payload 3.86.0 patches a high-severity security vulnerability and ships a round of fixes across drafts, bulk updates, database queries, and the admin UI.
Highlights
At the center of this release is a fix for CVE-2026-46625: we've overridden the js-cookie dependency to v3.0.7 and applied additional audit fixes. Upgrading any projects on older versions of Payload is recommended.
Also in this release:
Drafts & publishing: reordering documents no longer unpublishes ones that have a newer draft, and re-uploading a draft file no longer unpublishes its document
Bulk updates: fixed array and block row IDs being regenerated during bulk updates
Database: MongoDB nested relationship queries now exclude duplicate IDs, and Drizzle unique-constraint validation errors preserve the failing sub-tables
Rich text: markdown import now preserves hard line breaks
UI: row fields respect admin.condition, relationship cells show titles correctly for draft-only documents, and polymorphic upload relations are preserved during bulk select
Tooling: the payload bin works with tsx on Node v23.5+, and type generation no longer hangs on storage-r2
Localization: corrected the Burmese locale (removed stray Malay strings)
Cloud storage: separated client and server utility exports