Introducing the Next.js CMS

Magic should come not from obscuring the hard parts, but instead, watching the code you write become a project you’re proud of. Payload is built on transparency, offering you full control with the safety net of conventions and best practices.
To say another way, if you ever have to “learn” Payload, we’ve failed. There are no closed doors here, only open paths to explore and innovate.
If we've done our job, Payload will make you a better developer.
Extend your admin panel with server components, reducing client-side load and keeping business logic behind the scenes.
Payload supports Turbopack from the start, accelerating development with instant updates and an unmatched developer experience.
A Next.js foundation allows effortless deploy of your full stack to serverless platforms like Vercel, streamlining your workflow and boosting scalability.
Bring your front and back-end together in perfect harmony, simplifying deployment and enhancing collaboration across your entire stack.