It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Payload 3.0

Introducing the Next.js CMS

The fastest growing open-source CMS and application framework is now Next.js native.

npx create-payload-app@beta

A BRIEF MANIFESTO

No black magic. Just code the way it's meant to be.

Magic should come not from obscuring the hard parts, but instead, watching the code you write become a project you’re proud of. Payload is built on transparency, offering you full control with the safety net of conventions and best practices.


To say another way, if you ever have to “learn” Payload, we’ve failed. There are no closed doors here, only open paths to explore and innovate.


If we've done our job, Payload will make you a better developer.

What's new in Payload 3.0

01

Leverage React Server Components

Extend your admin panel with server components, reducing client-side load and keeping business logic behind the scenes.

02

Get Turbopack Out of Box

Payload supports Turbopack from the start, accelerating development with instant updates and an unmatched developer experience.

03

Deploy Payload Serverlessly

A Next.js foundation allows effortless deploy of your full stack to serverless platforms like Vercel, streamlining your workflow and boosting scalability.

04

Harmonious Deployment

Bring your front and back-end together in perfect harmony, simplifying deployment and enhancing collaboration across your entire stack.

an admin panel with code snippets.

Skip the hassle of building your own admin panel or using an ORM. Define your schema in code and get a full TypeScript backend and admin panel. Instantly.