Introducing the Next.js CMS

A BRIEF MANIFESTO

No black magic. Just code the way it's meant to be.

Magic should come not from obscuring the hard parts, but instead, watching the code you write become a project you’re proud of. Payload is built on transparency, offering you full control with the safety net of conventions and best practices.

To say another way, if you ever have to “learn” Payload, we’ve failed. There are no closed doors here, only open paths to explore and innovate.

If we've done our job, Payload will make you a better developer.