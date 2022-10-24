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Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
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USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

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Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
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Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

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Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
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It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
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Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
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Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

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The backend to build the modern web.

A screenshot of live preview.
Payload app structure and config

Payload is the open-source Next.js backend used in production by the most innovative companies on earth.

Code-first for developers.
Content-first for marketers.

A collage of Payload admin panel components.
Use Payload to build anything. Or everything.
Headless CMS
A screenshot of live preview.
Headless eCommerce
An array of product block fields.An array of product block fields.
A grid of e-commerce products.
Enterprise App Builder
Publication status component.Publication status component.
A group of collapsible fields for a product specification.A group of collapsible fields for a product specification.
Digital Asset Management
A mockup of folder view.
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From Fortune 500 companies to indie devs, Payload is the answer to "build vs. buy."

Utilizing Payload enabled us to implement our digital postcards tool quickly and easily, engaging thousands of K-12 students.

Heather Nelson, Director, Blue Origin
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Case Study

Building with Payload can be done quickly and effectively, thanks to its code-based customization and developer-friendly features.

Sowmya Reddy Peta, Engineer, Microsoft
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Case Study

Payload had all the core features we needed to get started quickly, and the flexibility to make it our own as we build a world-class editing experience.

Matt Dean, Sr. Engineer, Hello Bello
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Case Study

We were impressed by the built-in flexibility and extensibility that kept our development workflow agile and in sync with marketing needs.

Duncan Van Keulen, Developer, Tekton
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Case Study

What we found so user-friendly was how simple the UI was to edit and manage content. Things were not hidden behind code.

Frank Shi, Co-founder, Paper Triangles
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Case Study

Meet the CMS from the future

payload admin dashboard on a laptop with folder structure overlayed
visual editing
your content as vector embeddings, that can be used as a custom chat bot
define schema code snippets

Meet the CMS from the future

payload admin dashboard on a laptop with folder structure overlayed
visual editing
your content as vector embeddings, that can be used as a custom chat bot
define schema code snippets

We’re building a better way.

The current wave of content platforms has brought big promises but fallen short on flexibility, locking teams into closed ecosystems and boxing in developers.


Payload marks a new era.


Open source isn’t just a feature—it’s freedom. Freedom for everything from freelance projects to large-scale enterprise needs, giving developers the control to build as they need, while equipping marketers to create on their terms.


With Payload, finally build something you truly own.

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