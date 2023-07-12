If you have a common stack, juniors will be able to be more productive, and the mid-level devs will be able to jump into more contexts. Seniors should be left to define your toolkit, and then the mid-level and junior-level devs should be the ones implementing.

If you get this right, everyone on your team can be equally busy, and when the unicorn leaves, you won't have to freak out for a few months until you bribe another unicorn to come into the stable.

Re-use everything you build

Possibly more powerful than stack simplification is re-usability. At an agency, you might have wildly different projects, but inevitably a ton of the features overlap with one another. Dynamic site-wide search, Stripe integration, auth, access control patterns, etc. If you're bouncing from framework to framework, you need to re-solve these common problems for each framework.

But if you're building with one framework that's extensible enough to solve for many of these different contexts, then you can solve these problems one time - and then re-use your code for every other applicable project. But you still charge the same. We did that more and more successfully toward the end of my agency's life (we shut it down to focus on Payload). But we were building massive projects super quickly and they got down to just re-using the super elegant solutions we had already built for other projects. This was thanks to how modular and composable the Payload config is.

We built a Stripe plugin, for example. We sunk some time into it initially to build it the right way. We didn't necessarily walk away with a ton of money lining our pockets from that first project. But a month later, we got another project that needed Stripe. And then we already had 90% of the code we needed.

And we still charged the same budget. The second time, we made out like bandits. That's where the money is in the agency world.

Figure it out one time, put it in your toolkit, and then re-use it as much as you can.

You can end up selling complex projects for a hefty budget that come with lots of features—redirects, forms, layout builders, third-party integrations, search, personalization, etc.

The design could become more costly to you than the dev if you have the right approach to re-usability. That's the dream.

Once my agency started realizing that dream, the best part was that the client would always be thrilled. We'd deliver exactly what we said we would, on time, and the result would always be better than they expected.

Everything I said above about the modern web being complex is absolutely the truth—but in the agency setting in specific, you're going to face all this complexity head-on. And then you're gonna face it again. You might struggle at first, and be a bit slower at adopting a new framework, but the second time you should be able to make it rain.

Avoid SaaS hell

Microservices are great for massive applications, but your little MVP for the company that's paying you $200K to try out a new idea doesn't warrant reinventing the infrastructure wheel.

They just need you to build an MVP. You can build and then scale, abstract, restructure, refactor, plenty of times into the future. All you need to worry about upfront is that the data layer is clean, portable, organized, and ownable.

Here's a good example of complexity for no reason: Many developers combine a headless CMS with a headless e-commerce vendor nowadays, and to me, that says that we really haven't figured out the internet yet. That's a lot of complexity just to build an ecommerce website. It better demand it.

Let's take a second and wonder—is this ever really going to be the best idea? Someone logs into Sanity, for example, to manage the product landing page, but then, oops—the product price, thumbnail, and description are stored in Shopify. Let's get a couple tabs going and then hope to Christ that the statically generated page on the frontend will get revalidated properly after we change all this stuff. Preview mode from Shopify? RIP. Maybe I should change the product thumbnail, description, and price in Shopify before I go to Sanity to see if I can get a true preview of what the new updates will look like.

I wonder if there are Ph.Ds in this type of thing. Might be necessary at some point if we keep going like this. But I don't think this is ever going to be the long-term goal here, especially if the project isn't doing a hundred million in revenue per year.

Just build it simply. Build it efficiently. It's probably going to lead to a better UX for product managers anyway.

Conclusion

Clearly I've gotten pretty excited here so I better pump the brakes. I guess I miss the agency world a bit. Didn't expect that, but it turns out that building products has its own set of stresses and workload involved.

I'm going to do a few more of these posts because I have a lot more to say on the topic. Maybe I'll discuss how to absolutely thrill your clients to drive increased word-of-mouth leads.

Then maybe I'll talk about how to keep talented engineers in the agency world. (Spoiler: they're probably churning because they hate the tools your sales team forces them to use. Cough, WP Bakery. Elementor. Shopify. WP in general. Magento. Bigcommerce. Drupal).

Follow me on Twitter if you're interested in more from my manic mind.

Like what we're doing? Give us a star on GitHub

We're trying to change the CMS status quo by delivering editors with a great experience, but first and foremost, giving developers a CMS that they don't absolutely despise working with. And these two things together really help optimize agencies in specific.