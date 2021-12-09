The above example places your types next to your Payload config itself as the file generated-types.ts . By default, the file will be output to your current working directory as payload-types.ts .

Using generics in your Payload app functions

By providing the types to your hook, access control and validation functions your code editor can now give you typeahead suggestions. Writing code with autocompletion from TypeScript vastly improves the developer experience.

To demonstrate some of the new TypeScript functionality that Payload offers, let's build a way to automatically set the author of a Posts collection to the currently logged-in user if no author is manually set.