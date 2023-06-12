How to Customize the Look and Feel of Payload with CSS

Its potential is completely limitless and lets you design / customize the appearance of every element of the Payload dashboard in a way that better represents your brand.

Styling a CMS can be a pain and is usually limited. While the defaults out of the box are great, some projects deserve more finesse. Payload gives you that freedom.

Our Custom CSS feature is a poster child for this approach. Wanna tweak the platform’s look? Go for it. Turn it into a kaleidoscope if you want (please don’t)... Because at the end of the day, your CMS should be a seamless extension of your brand—bonus points for making your marketing team happy.

Block, Element, Modifier (BEM) Naming convention

The entirety of the Payload admin UI utilizes the BEM (Block, Element, Modifier) naming convention. This widespread approach mitigates the usual challenges posed by CSS’s cascading nature, making your CSS more manageable and scalable. It also maintains a reliable selector convention, ensuring that they won’t unpredictably change on you.

Demo

The first step involves providing your base Payload config with a path to your custom stylesheet, ensuring that Payload can recognize and apply your custom styles.