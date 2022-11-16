Now, every relationship field has a little "+" icon next to the field, which allows you to create a new document to use as a relationship, within a modal, simultaneously as you are editing the parent document. This is huge for cases where you might be creating a post, and then need to create a new category to assign the post to, or similar.

It works seamlessly on desktop and mobile (still can't believe most headless CMS admin panels aren't responsive in 2022). It also works on any level of nested documents - you can have 10 documents open at a time if you want. That would be pretty crazy, but hey, it would work.

Speaking of that, there's a new admin React hook for use as well called useEditDepth which you can use to be able to discern between which level of edit depth your component is rendering in.

Over the last few months, we've been working on this feature and we're super excited about it. We soft-launched it a few weeks back, but now that it's tested and stable, we're going to dive in and talk about what it unlocks for Payload's future editing experience.