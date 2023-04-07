Today, the typical custom ecommerce build workflow is to combine a headless CMS with an ecommerce vendor like Shopify or Medusa. I refuse to discuss Woocommerce so ... you're welcome. We've built projects like that in the past, and while doable, you start to have a kaleidoscope of different vendors / functions / API requests / spaghetti.

One of the big takeaways from this week's launches is that we want to start to see the web get simpler, not more complex. We want to promote efficiency and reduce the time it takes for developers to build products, and from our own experience, building anything custom with ecommerce is quite the nightmare in today's ecosystem.

Let's take Sanity and Shopify for example (a popular combination for custom ecommerce). Is it strange to you that both platforms can manage content, but you still need both platforms regardless, even though there's a lot of overlap?

Let's consider an MVP ecommerce build. If you combine Shopify and Sanity, you're really only leveraging Shopify for a few aspects of your MVP:

Your cart

The checkout experience

Processing payments

Customer authentication

If you leverage these parts of Shopify, and then manage content in Sanity, here's how the workflow will look.

From the engineering perspective

Fetch data from Shopify for pricing, product meta, attributes, etc.

Fetch product landing page content from Sanity

Combine the two into product landing pages / archives

Manage separate environments for dev / stage / prod in both Sanity and Shopify, and then somehow keep them in sync

Create accounts for customers in Shopify, and build the cart from Shopify

In the cart, merge product meta from Shopify with whatever content is necessary from Sanity

That's not too bad really. Halfway to microservices hell, but it's doable. We've done similar many times before. But now let's think about it from the marketing / business perspective.

From the marketing / business perspective

I need to add a new product. What do I do first? Build the product in Shopify, then go build the landing page in Sanity?

Where do I manage product prices again? That's done in Shopify.

Where do I manage the product thumbnail image? That's content, right? So Sanity. Wait, no, that's done in Shopify.

I need to add a new attribute to a product. It needs a description. Content, right? OK - probably sanity. Wait. Nope, that's product meta. Gotta do that in Shopify.

Rage due to confusion

This is harder than it needs to be

When my team built projects like this in the past, frankly they didn't turn out great. We had a hard time ourselves bringing in new devs to the code because it was all a network of inter-connected mysteries. If it's remotely hard for engineers, it's certainly going to be hard for the admin end-users.