Simplify your stack and build anything. Or everything.
Schedule a Demo
USE CASES
Headless CMSEnterprise App BuilderHeadless E-CommerceDigital Asset Management
FEATURES
Multi-TenancyWhite LabelLocalizationAccess ControlAuth
CASE STUDIES

See what others are building with Payload.

Browse Case Studies
Build tomorrow’s web with a modern solution you truly own.
PAYLOAD IS FOR
DevelopersMarketing teamsEnterprise companiesAgencies & Consultancies
COMPARE PAYLOAD
Payload vs WordPressPayload vs ContentfulPayload vs SanityPayload vs StrapiPayload vs Directus
AGENCY TESTIMONIAL

"Payload has transformed the way our clients manage content. It's an indispensable tool for any modern agency."

Become a PartnerFind a Partner
Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubReleasesBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOAI Auto-EmbeddingPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftASICSBlue OriginHello BelloTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case studyBrowse all
LoginGet Started
Author
James Mikrut headshot
James Mikrut
@JamesMikrut
Published On

Learn advanced Next.js with Payload: Rendering CMS data in React — Part 2

Author
James Mikrut headshot
James Mikrut
@JamesMikrut
Published On
Rendering CMS Data in React

In part two of this series, we'll walk through the Payload website template in finer detail, explaining how everything is rendered—such as how we go from data on the backend to React components in Next.js on the frontend.

In this video, I take a closer look at the Payload website template, breaking down how everything is rendered—from backend data to React components in Next.js on the frontend.

This covers pages, posts, forms, and how they all come together seamlessly.

Key Highlights

  • Introduction and Setup: Overview and starting a new Payload project.
  • Features of the Payload Website Template: What the Payload website template provides out-of-box.
  • Folder Structure and Components: Exploring the folder structure, components, and features of the website template.
  • Dynamic Layouts and Blocks: Explanation of dynamic page layouts, layout blocks, and configuring pages in Payload.
  • Rendering and API Integration: Rendering blocks dynamically, setting up Next.js routing, and fetching/querying data with the Payload local API.
  • Rich Text and Media: Working with rich text fields, custom blocks, and handling media components for videos and images.
  • Posts vs. Pages: Comparing layout approaches for posts and pages.
  • Forms and Customization: Dynamic form handling and customizing blocks, fonts, and logos.