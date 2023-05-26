Payload + Nodemailer: Free and Extensible Email Integration

With Payload, you don't have to abandon what you're already familiar with. Stick to your trusty SMTP if you like to keep things simple. Or, if you're a fan of Gmail or Outlook, go ahead and integrate them with ease. You can even bring in other powerful email service tools like SendGrid, Resend, HubSpot and more.

Integrating email with Payload is free, flexible and highly extensible. No matter what kind of emails you need to send – from newsletters, transactional and marketing emails, to those crucial authentication emails – we've got you covered.

In this post, we’ll walk through the process of configuring email with Payload and cover everything you need to get up and running. Let’s dive in!

How It Works

Payload utilizes Nodemailer to produce a versatile email transporter which can then be used anywhere in your application.

For those who are new to Nodemailer, it is a powerful module in the Node.js ecosystem that greatly simplifies the process of sending email. We recommend taking a look at the Nodemailer docs if you want to learn more.

If you have used Nodemailer before, this process will be familiar. Simply create a new transport and pass it to the email property in your payload.init() function.

Once you add your email configuration, you can send emails from anywhere in your application simply by calling Payload.sendEmail({}) . Neat, huh?

Configuration

The email property takes the following options:

fromName* - required

fromAddress* - required

logMockCredentials - will output your credentials to the console on startup

transportOptions - pass in your options and let Payload create the transport for you

transport - manual create a transporter using nodemailer.createTransport({})

There are two ways to create a Nodemailer-compatible transport: