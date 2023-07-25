Relational Database Table Structure RFC

What we need out of an ORM

Here's a quick list of the concerns we tried to keep top-of-mind as we identified which ORM we want to start with.

Performance

While working through these database initiatives, we know that we want to remain as performant as possible. Right now we're significantly faster than other headless CMS and we want it to stay that way. There are lots of factors involved in retaining Payload's speed in the relational world, and so far what we've seen from Drizzle here has made us feel confident. We love Drizzle's ability to make a single query to the database and retrieve all of the required tables that we need in one shot. And we think it's going to work very well with Payload. Due to the highly dynamic nature of the data Payload stores, performance is far and away the most important factor for us as we choose an ORM.

No forced filesystem reliance

We want the Payload config to remain as the single source-of-truth for your schema design. We don't want you to have to maintain a Payload config, and then also deal with an auto-generated Prisma schema file or similar. Other headless CMS require you to design a schema within the CMS itself, but they turn around and dynamically generate a schema configuration for their used ORM which you also have to store in your repo, but NEVER touch. This is duplicative, messy, and error-prone.

We think that how we've established our approach with Mongoose so far has worked well here. We dynamically map an incoming Payload config to Mongoose models, and then leverage Mongoose models within our code. There is no reliance on the file system. Drizzle supports this quite well.

HTTP proxy support

Our longer-term goal is to be able to run fully on the edge, and traditional database connections are less than ideal for that goal. If we can build an ORM that supports this goal, I'm happy. And I think you will be too.

No duplicative migration tooling

We don't want you to have to learn the underlying ORM as well as learn Payload. We now give you a first-party migration architecture, and the migration files themselves are all in TypeScript. We want to make sure that whatever ORM we choose works with Payload logic, not Payload working with ORM logic. Drizzle appears to shine here as well, and the team is actually working on exporting a few functions for us to use which will make our integration seamless. Note - the PoC does not showcase Payload migrations (it only leverages straight-up Drizzle migrations). Payload + Drizzle migrations working in tandem will come soon.

Table structure

Moreso than the identification of which ORM we plan to adopt first, the biggest goal of our proof-of-concept was to determine how to map our dynamic and nested data structures to a relational database structure.

To accomplish this goal, our PoC is barebones and is a completely separate repo from Payload itself. It simply showcases the table structure that we're working toward. We have attempted to identify how to map fields, and then how to query the data efficiently.

Group / named tab fields

Right now, in MongoDB, group / named tab fields are super trivial to store: