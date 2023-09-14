The Power of Encryption (and Decryption): Safeguarding Data Privacy with Payload Hooks

In a rapidly evolving digital age, even the most basic data can be dangerous in the wrong hands. Here are some types of data you should consider encrypting:
Payload provides an effective and flexible approach to encryption, through the use of collection / field level hooks. In this example, we’ll utilize a
Users collection and a
userDOB (date of birth) field that we will be encrypting / decrypting.
This encryption and decryption process utilizes two key Payload hooks:
BeforeChange and
AfterRead.
userDOB data to an
encryptField function (we’ll discuss this more later!).
AfterRead hook to decrypt the data coming from the database, which ensures that your application gets readable data.
Essentially, these hooks and encrypt / decrypt functions act as your data’s protective shield.
The encryption and decryption logic might seem complex, but it’s more systematic than you think. Let’s break down what’s happening in both hooks:
encryptField hook ensures any text being saved is disguised (encrypted)
At its core, this utility relies on Node’s crypto module. The sequence involves:
PAYLOAD_SECRET: This environmental variable acts as your secret key. It's paramount that you ensure its value is both secure and strong, as it's integral to the encryption and decryption process.
AES-256-CTR encryption algorithm, the data gets encrypted with the created key and IV.
decryptField hook makes sure the disguised text is made understandable (decrypted) when it’s needed again.
Integrating encryption and decryption in Payload is straightforward, thanks to its robust hooks mechanism. By leveraging the power of modern cryptographic techniques and Payload’s collections, developers can rest easy, knowing their user data remains safe and secure. Remember, in today’s digital world, taking precautions isn’t an option - it’s a necessity.
To learn more about Payload and the features used here, take a look at the following resources: