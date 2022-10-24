How Mazda Accelerated Web Development with Figma and Payload

Working with Goose, Mazda New Zealand delivered to its users a more consistent, on-brand user experience—with less developer resources spent on frontend tweaks or backend hurdles.
Annual cost reduction by moving to Payload.
Faster time to market. What previously took 4—6 weeks in Episerver is now achievable in 1–2 weeks or less in Payload.
Payload's structured content model & opinionated field system eliminated design drift.
This is especially true when your brand philosophy is "Zoom-Zoom."
For Mazda's New Zealand operation, an outdated CMS bogged down the productivity of internal teams, leading to a sluggish experience for end users. So they teamed up with Goose, a New Zealand based agency, to rearchitect their digital platforms—and all roads led to Payload.
Mazda's digital presence was being held back by an outdated CMS that couldn't keep pace with internal teams or users.
Adding or updating content was difficult and unintuitive, slowing down the Mazda marketing team.
Creating new content blocks required significant dev effort, limiting agility & responsiveness, and adding to overhead.
Integrating with Mazda's automotive management system was difficult, forcing manual & duplicative data input from marketers.
The CMS lacked guardrails or structure, leading to misuse of the design system and resulting in inconsistent, choppy user experience.
Payload helped Mazda move quickly. Under Goose's guidance, a collaborative design process started in Figma, and the implementation of Payload empowered better creation & management of their vehicle fleet—ultimately allowing developers and marketers to do what they do best.
A code-first approach expedited the backend development, turning loose the marketing team to create when & how they wanted with minimal, powerful authoring experience.
Payload's best-in-class developer experience (DX) accelerated Goose's delivery of new content blocks. Created in Figma and realized in Payload, it handed Mazda's marketing team unparalleled speed to create.
With Payload's flexible APIs and webhooks, data from Mazda's systems could sync straight to the site. No more duplicate work or copy-paste errors.
In the world of legacy content management systems, a "solution" would often force uncomfortable sacrifices—from both development and design. Goose's approach to building Mazda's digital experience eliminated the compromise—delivering pixel-perfect design fidelity, while instrumenting a next-generation CMS under the hood to power the content.
After prototyping Mazda's many components in Figma, Goose was able to leverage Figma's Dev Mode to better architect their corresponding Payload blocks; this design-to-development symmetry shortened the concept to code pipeline, while empowering the Mazda marketing team to build in a modular way with intuitive content tools.
In masterminding Mazda's shopping experience for its New Zealand customers, Goose happened to also provide the blueprint on bridging the gap between design & development.
Payload is nimble enough to complement your stack, or replace it entirely. It is the modern solution for enterprise development.