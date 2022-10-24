How Mazda Accelerated Web Development with Figma and Payload

In an era where vehicles can be explored virtually, shoppers expect the digital experience to be as fast and smooth as the one behind the wheel.

This is especially true when your brand philosophy is "Zoom-Zoom."

For Mazda's New Zealand operation, an outdated CMS bogged down the productivity of internal teams, leading to a sluggish experience for end users. So they teamed up with Goose, a New Zealand based agency, to rearchitect their digital platforms—and all roads led to Payload.