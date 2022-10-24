Payload is joining Figma!Read the announcement
Mazda
Visit Site
Book a demo

How Mazda Accelerated Web Development with Figma and Payload

Industry

Automotive

Use case

Headless CMS

Mazda's Homepage screenshot on overlayed over a screenshot of that page in Payload

By the numbers: The impact of Payload

Working with Goose, Mazda New Zealand delivered to its users a more consistent, on-brand user experience—with less developer resources spent on frontend tweaks or backend hurdles.

85%

Annual cost reduction by moving to Payload.

3-5x

Faster time to market. What previously took 4—6 weeks in Episerver is now achievable in 1–2 weeks or less in Payload.

Improved brand control

Payload's structured content model & opinionated field system eliminated design drift.

Payload solved our challenges by making it simple to create relational data structures in a clean and structured way. This allowed us to build a robust model collection that empowers Mazda to easily create and manage their entire fleet of cars.

Goose agency logo white
Craig Haggart, Goose, Mazda Development Partner

In an era where vehicles can be explored virtually, shoppers expect the digital experience to be as fast and smooth as the one behind the wheel.


This is especially true when your brand philosophy is "Zoom-Zoom."


For Mazda's New Zealand operation, an outdated CMS bogged down the productivity of internal teams, leading to a sluggish experience for end users. So they teamed up with Goose, a New Zealand based agency, to rearchitect their digital platforms—and all roads led to Payload.

The Challenge

Mazda's digital presence was being held back by an outdated CMS that couldn't keep pace with internal teams or users.

Cumbersome content workflows

Adding or updating content was difficult and unintuitive, slowing down the Mazda marketing team.

Extensive developer dependencies

Creating new content blocks required significant dev effort, limiting agility & responsiveness, and adding to overhead.

Poor integration capabilities

Integrating with Mazda's automotive management system was difficult, forcing manual & duplicative data input from marketers.

Lack of design system

The CMS lacked guardrails or structure, leading to misuse of the design system and resulting in inconsistent, choppy user experience.

A screenshot of Figma side by side with Mazda's site CMS

Goose began their work in Figma, providing a shared, single source of truth between the agency and their client—and the development teams. Generated code snippets and flex layout details also came in handy, and in-file comments to keep communication between design and development fluid and contextual.

Mazda's CX-80 page in their CMS
The Solution

Payload helped Mazda move quickly. Under Goose's guidance, a collaborative design process started in Figma, and the implementation of Payload empowered better creation & management of their vehicle fleet—ultimately allowing developers and marketers to do what they do best.

A modern CMS that enables all teams

A code-first approach expedited the backend development, turning loose the marketing team to create when & how they wanted with minimal, powerful authoring experience.

Best-in-class developer experience (DX)

Payload's best-in-class developer experience (DX) accelerated Goose's delivery of new content blocks. Created in Figma and realized in Payload, it handed Mazda's marketing team unparalleled speed to create.

A CMS built for integration

With Payload's flexible APIs and webhooks, data from Mazda's systems could sync straight to the site. No more duplicate work or copy-paste errors.

Mazda's Tab Components in Figma

How Mazda Connected Design and Development

In the world of legacy content management systems, a "solution" would often force uncomfortable sacrifices—from both development and design. Goose's approach to building Mazda's digital experience eliminated the compromise—delivering pixel-perfect design fidelity, while instrumenting a next-generation CMS under the hood to power the content.


After prototyping Mazda's many components in Figma, Goose was able to leverage Figma's Dev Mode to better architect their corresponding Payload blocks; this design-to-development symmetry shortened the concept to code pipeline, while empowering the Mazda marketing team to build in a modular way with intuitive content tools.


In masterminding Mazda's shopping experience for its New Zealand customers, Goose happened to also provide the blueprint on bridging the gap between design & development.

Schedule time with us.

Payload is nimble enough to complement your stack, or replace it entirely. It is the modern solution for enterprise development.

Visit Goose