2 levels of relationship field

I did the following experiment: created collection with one field - text field and set this field as title. I created another collection with one field - relationship - and linked to first collection. I added some data and saw field values to select. I set a title as this field for this collection. I created 3rd collection and added one field - relationship - and linked to collection 2. When I started adding data, I saw just payload IDs in place of field values. This is what are users are complaining about. They want to see field values not IDs. Is that by design or we could do some trick to fix that.