2FA

christopher.nowlan
christopher.nowlan
3 months ago
8

Is there a way to set up 2FA for logging into Payload?

  KasparTr
    KasparTr
    3 months ago

    Yes, PayloadCMS uses PasswordJS authentication strategies.


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config#strategies

    Though I haven't manage to get Google Authenticator app working yet. Need more time with that. If anybody has successfully implemented a Google Auth for MFA login and is willing to share the code, much appreciated. 🙏

  noheadphones
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    that's something on my list of plugins to make



    maybe I can hack something together early next week if nobody else gets to it before me



    you would use the prelogin hooks and a few custom routes to setup 2FA with speakeasy

  christopher.nowlan
    christopher.nowlan
    3 months ago

    A plugin would be great

  CAPTKEN
    CAPTKEN
    3 months ago

    I second that - thanks @noheadphones

  noheadphones
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    it's a tough one, I don't think an additional strategy is the ideal solution here but im still doing research



    its not as simple as i thought initially 😅

