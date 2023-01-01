Is there a way to set up 2FA for logging into Payload?
Yes, PayloadCMS uses PasswordJS authentication strategies.
Though I haven't manage to get Google Authenticator app working yet. Need more time with that. If anybody has successfully implemented a Google Auth for MFA login and is willing to share the code, much appreciated. 🙏
that's something on my list of plugins to make
maybe I can hack something together early next week if nobody else gets to it before me
you would use the prelogin hooks and a few custom routes to setup 2FA with speakeasy
A plugin would be great
I second that - thanks @noheadphones
it's a tough one, I don't think an additional strategy is the ideal solution here but im still doing research
its not as simple as i thought initially 😅
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.