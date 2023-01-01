DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
access control to particular page

default discord avatar
bhavikak
3 weeks ago
4

is it possible to possible to give only edit access on particular page

  • default discord avatar
    dr_mint
    3 weeks ago

    Hi! Yes, with access functions, you can either return a boolean or an query constraint

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/collections#update

    The query constraint can be used to limit which document(s) a user can read/edit

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 weeks ago

    @dr_mint but it's for collection ri8?



    i want to apply at page level

  • default discord avatar
    dr_mint
    3 weeks ago

    The query constraint allows you to filter which pages you want to give access. If you want to give access to a single page based on its ID, you may use the following query

    { id: { equals: "idToGiveAccessTo" } }
  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 weeks ago

    thanks @dr_mint i'll try



    hello @dr_mint i tried but i got id as undefined



    i have to use hook or accessControl?



    i'm getting confuse



    i want to allow only career page access to the user those have a 'hr' role



    import type { Access } from 'payload/config';



    import { checkRole } from './checkRole';



    const adminAndHrAndUser: Access = ({ req: { user }, id }) => {


    if (user) {


    if (checkRole(['admin'], user)) {


    return true;


    }



    if (checkRole(['hr'], user)) {


    if (id === '64df354b4574c2098e2c196a') {


    return true;


    }


    return {


    id: user.id,


    };


    }


    return {


    id: user.id,


    };


    }



    return false;


    };



    export default adminAndHrAndUser;



    this is my code

