Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Resources
DocumentationExamplesTemplatesGitHubBlog
Community
RoadmapDiscordCommunity Help
Payload Cloud

Deploy your entire stack in one place with Payload Cloud.

LoginCloud Pricing
It’s time to take back your content infrastructure.
Schedule a Demo
Enterprise Features
SSOPublishing WorkflowsVisual EditorStatic A/B testingAI features
Customer Stories
MicrosoftBlue OriginHello BelloMythical SocietyTekton
Featured Customer Story

Microsoft chose Payload to tell the world about AI.

Read the case study
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Access Document data in admin ui component?

default discord avatar
eddy_solarx5 months ago
8

I have my ui component and I want to access data from the current collection document, is it possible?



// Current Code




{
  name: "button",
  label: "Update Transactional Data",
  type: "ui",
  admin: {
    components: {
      Field: MyCustomUIField,
    },
  },
},



"use client";

export const MyCustomUIField: React.FC<{ path: string }> = ({
  path,
  ...rest
}) => {
  const data = useData(); // I was expecting a hook or something similar.

  return (
    <div className="mb-4">
      <button type="button">Update Data</button>
    </div>
  );
};
  • default discord avatar
    ritsu04555 months ago

    yeah, possible


    see

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#useallformfields
    useField

    - access to 1 field


    useFormFields

    - acess to fields with selector


    useAllFromFields

    - just all fields



    note in 3.0 they are exported in

    @payloadcms/ui
  • default discord avatar
    eddy_solarx5 months ago

    Is a little hidden but its under


    import { useFormFields } from "@payloadcms/ui/forms/Form";
  • default discord avatar
    simka09975 months ago

    @ritsu @Eddy 🙏



    @ritsu @Eddy I'm getting the data like this:



    const [fields] = useAllFormFields();
const fieldsData = reduceFieldsToValues(fields, true);


    Any idea how I can also populate the relationship fields to not only get the ID of the related doc?

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu04555 months ago
    fetch

    them in

    useEffect
  • default discord avatar
    simka09975 months ago

    @ritsu I was hoping for a hack where I can simply adjust the depth before doing the above, but this works too. Thanks a lot 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    techinverted4 months ago

    Hey @Simka , have you figured this out? How do I push updates to other fields from a UI button field?

  • default discord avatar
    simka09974 months ago

    @roac sorry for the late response. I’m using useEffect to fetch the doc with depth of 2 now.

  • default discord avatar
    techinverted4 months ago

    Okay thanks @Simka

Open

Continue the discussion in Discord

Star on GitHub

Star

Chat on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.