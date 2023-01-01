DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Access Local API in Custom View

default discord avatar
Enrico
5 months ago
5

I am trying to access Payload Local Api in my custom view that is overwriting the "List" view of one collection, if I import payload and I try to access payload.find I get

payload__WEBPACK_IMPORTED_MODULE_1__.default.find is not a function
  • default discord avatar
    Jesse Sivonen
    5 months ago

    You cannot access Local API from front-end if I understood correctly. You must use either REST or GraphQL. In admin panel there might be some ready-made way to access the REST API. Maybe using React hooks?

  • default discord avatar
    Enrico
    5 months ago

    Now i understand, thank you

  • default discord avatar
    René
    3 months ago

    @Enrico How did you solve this?

  • default discord avatar
    Enrico
    3 months ago

    @René I used the standard REST api:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview
  • default discord avatar
    René
    3 months ago

    @Enrico Alright. Thanks.

