Access payload instance in server component (Payload 2)?

Hi,

is it possible to access payload object instance in a server component? For example:

import payload from 'payload' export default async function Component() { const productsCollection = payload.db.collections['products'] const product = productsCollection.find(...findQuery...) return <>...UI goes here...</> }

It builds but 'payload' is always udefined here.

Can I do something like that or do I need to have an api endpoint that performs that find operation and then I need to simply fetch the data from that endpoint?

Thanks in advance.