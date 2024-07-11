Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Access payload instance in server component (Payload 2)?

default discord avatar
rockybalboa30563 months ago
4

Hi,


is it possible to access payload object instance in a server component? For example:



import payload from 'payload'

export default async function Component() {
  const productsCollection = payload.db.collections['products']
  const product = productsCollection.find(...findQuery...)

  return <>...UI goes here...</>
}


It builds but 'payload' is always udefined here.


Can I do something like that or do I need to have an api endpoint that performs that find operation and then I need to simply fetch the data from that endpoint?



Thanks in advance.

