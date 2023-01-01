DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Access permission for a collection

I want to create a collection called Projects, I want all users to be able to create projects but I want only users to access their own projects and not every project (ex: projects created by other users).


What should I set the access to? Is there an example that has been done for a collection?

    You will want to add a field to the project

    createdBy

    and then set that field in a beforeChange hook, using the user on the

    req


    From there you can set up your read access control on the collection to return a query constraint where the user requesting the doc equals that field

    @jarrod_not_jared thanks, is there an example for this access?



    oh I found this

    https://payloadcms.com/blog/build-your-own-rbac
