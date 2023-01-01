I want to use the payload config to configure stuff. How can I access the 'custom' prop of the builConfig within my plugins?
e.g. I want to set a custom bool in my buildConfig:
custom: {
mediaDatePrefix: false,
},
and read that config within my plugin. Is that possible?
if ((await payloadConfig).custom.mediaDatePrefix) {
}
figured it out!
Hey @Lelek, just double checking here - you were able to find a solution?
Yep, thanks!
