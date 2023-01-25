Add elements to collection page

I want to add some features to the collection page (not the create doc). Is this possible? (like a download button)
You can swap in your own components. It sounds like you may want a custom cell component (which shows on the list view). You can pair this with a UI field type if you don't want to replace it for one of your existing fields.
You'd place this component under the field's admin -> components -> Cell property
I don't want to add something to the list, I want to add a download button on the general page. Is this possible?
something like this example, or maybe next to filters/columns
You are able to swap out the entire List view by passing the following configuration on your collection:
admin: {
components: {
views: {
List: MyCustomListView
}
}
}
Here is the default List view for reference:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/views/collections/List/Default.tsx
