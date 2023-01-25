DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Add elements to collection page

default discord avatar
akacronos
6 months ago
5

I want to add some features to the collection page (not the create doc). Is this possible? (like a download button)

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    You can swap in your own components. It sounds like you may want a custom cell component (which shows on the list view). You can pair this with a UI field type if you don't want to replace it for one of your existing fields.



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component


    You'd place this component under the field's admin -> components -> Cell property

  • default discord avatar
    akacronos
    6 months ago

    I don't want to add something to the list, I want to add a download button on the general page. Is this possible?



    something like this example, or maybe next to filters/columns

    Screenshot_2023-01-25_at_9.00.16_p.m..png
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    You are able to swap out the entire List view by passing the following configuration on your collection:


      admin: {
    components: {
      views: {
        List: MyCustomListView
      }
    }
  }


    Here is the default List view for reference:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/src/admin/components/views/collections/List/Default.tsx
