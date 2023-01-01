Hey, has anyone tried adding payload to an existing next 13 project? Ran into a bunch of type errors using the installation guidehttps://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation
, and /admin 404s.
This might help you understand different approaches that you can take to use Payload with Next.
nice - this templatehttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/templates/website
got me further than I ever had before, but still not great - lots of dependency conflicts, and the project froze multiple times. Gonna keep plugging away.
This template was kinda overwhemling for me, so I created a new next app and tried to understand all bits and pieces of how custom server ties payload and next together.
Minimal setup to work with Payload Local API in Next and it's working fine for me in a work project.
Maybe this can help you 😀
I would suggest you to take a look to this guidehttps://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload
and also look at [this thread](https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1163328467258056796
) to solve db and editors problems.
Also, if you're following this guide pay attenction on whether or not having the "src" folder.
Also make sure you have a version-control/backup of your project before proceeding
This would be my go-to method. I was personally running into some webpack problem due to which I had to clear my
.next
folder multiple times and few broken admin dashboard styles here and there.
I am excited for this new direction payload is going in though 😃
This is what I ended up doing. Not especially straightforward, but it did work in the end 🙂
