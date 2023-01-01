Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Adding payload to an existing next 13 project

default discord avatar
ggphntms_62927
2 weeks ago
6

Hey, has anyone tried adding payload to an existing next 13 project? Ran into a bunch of type errors using the installation guide

https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation

, and /admin 404s.

  • default discord avatar
    trugamr
    2 weeks ago

    This might help you understand different approaches that you can take to use Payload with Next.


    https://payloadcms.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-using-nextjs-with-payload
  • default discord avatar
    ggphntms_62927
    2 weeks ago

    nice - this template

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/templates/website

    got me further than I ever had before, but still not great - lots of dependency conflicts, and the project froze multiple times. Gonna keep plugging away.

  • default discord avatar
    trugamr
    2 weeks ago

    This template was kinda overwhemling for me, so I created a new next app and tried to understand all bits and pieces of how custom server ties payload and next together.


    https://github.com/Trugamr/next-payload


    Minimal setup to work with Payload Local API in Next and it's working fine for me in a work project.



    Maybe this can help you 😀

  • default discord avatar
    macca98
    2 weeks ago

    I would suggest you to take a look to this guide

    https://github.com/payloadcms/next-payload

    and also look at [this thread](

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1163328467258056796

    ) to solve db and editors problems.



    Also, if you're following this guide pay attenction on whether or not having the "src" folder.



    Also make sure you have a version-control/backup of your project before proceeding

  • default discord avatar
    trugamr
    2 weeks ago

    This would be my go-to method. I was personally running into some webpack problem due to which I had to clear my

    .next

    folder multiple times and few broken admin dashboard styles here and there.



    I am excited for this new direction payload is going in though 😃

  • default discord avatar
    ggphntms_62927
    last week

    This is what I ended up doing. Not especially straightforward, but it did work in the end 🙂

