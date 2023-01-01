Adding payload to an existing project

I am part of a small startup and we have a project built using NextJS/MongoDB. We'd like to have a way for the marketing team to modify and manage some part of the UI using a no code approach. Is Payload appropriate for this?
You could create a collection for pages, then use the
blocks
field to build out blocks that correlate with blocks in your nextJS app. You could build your blocks in a way that allows configuration/variation of the block with more fields in your config - but you need to wire those options up on the frontend.
Does that make sense?
We've done this at my place of employment and it was an easy process!
Check outhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation#adding-to-an-existing-app
for steps on how to integrate with an existing app
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.