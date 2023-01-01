Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Adding payload to an existing project

pieface
5 months ago
I am part of a small startup and we have a project built using NextJS/MongoDB. We'd like to have a way for the marketing team to modify and manage some part of the UI using a no code approach. Is Payload appropriate for this?

    jarrod_not_jared
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    You could create a collection for pages, then use the

    blocks

    field to build out blocks that correlate with blocks in your nextJS app. You could build your blocks in a way that allows configuration/variation of the block with more fields in your config - but you need to wire those options up on the frontend.



    Does that make sense?

    notchr
    5 months ago

    We've done this at my place of employment and it was an easy process!



    Check out

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation#adding-to-an-existing-app

    for steps on how to integrate with an existing app

