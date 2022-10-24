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Adding payload to an existing project

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pieface75693 years ago
3

I am part of a small startup and we have a project built using NextJS/MongoDB. We'd like to have a way for the marketing team to modify and manage some part of the UI using a no code approach. Is Payload appropriate for this?

  • discord user avatar
    jarrod_not_jared
    3 years ago

    You could create a collection for pages, then use the

    blocks

    field to build out blocks that correlate with blocks in your nextJS app. You could build your blocks in a way that allows configuration/variation of the block with more fields in your config - but you need to wire those options up on the frontend.



    Does that make sense?

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    notchr3 years ago

    We've done this at my place of employment and it was an easy process!



    Check out

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation#adding-to-an-existing-app

    for steps on how to integrate with an existing app

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    light1c32 years ago

    Do you think this would work for an existing project without a database? I'm currently using next.js and contentful and want to try out payload instead of contentful for this project. I tried finding some resources online but didn't see anything for this kind of migration

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