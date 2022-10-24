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API endpoint authentication

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radishkitten3 years ago
6

Good morning, we're a bit new to Payload and currently trying to set everything up (only the backend right now in order to migrate data over).



Anyway, we noticed that by default, any API endpoint (i.e: /api/pages/) is publicly viewable. We'd like to prevent this from happening and I've checked out

https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/operations

but still not too sure how to do this, unfortunately.



In the meantime, since we're hosting our payload backend on Azure app service, I've added Authentication there so at least that's working for us 🙂

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    notchr3 years ago

    Hello

    @1019667378960863293

    !



    You want to setup up Access Control for your collections



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/access-control/collections

    For instance, if you have your Pages Collection



    const Pages: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "pages",
  access: {
    create: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
    read: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
    update: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
    delete: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
    admin: ({ req: { user } }) => { ... },
  },
};


    Each type of operation in access (create, read, etc) has a function as its value



    The function should return a boolean



    Some folks implement role-based access and have slightly more complex access logic



    If you can elaborate on how you want the access to work, I can suggest a configuration

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    paulpopus3 years ago

    ^^^



    And if you need helper plugins, I'll shill mine and another one:


    https://github.com/NouanceLabs/payload-simple-rbac
    https://www.npmjs.com/package/payload-rbac
  • default discord avatar
    radishkitten3 years ago

    Oh yeah

    @858693520012476436

    we definitely used yours at first but then we somewhat copied what payload itself uses, which is defining roles in /access/ and referencing them later on in Pages.ts


    access: { read: (isAdminOrHasSiteAccessOrPublished || isTech), create: (isAdminOrHasSiteAccess('id') || isTech), update: (isAdminOrHasSiteAccess('id') || isTech), delete: isAdmin,
  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus3 years ago

    interesting, im up for updating my plugin with further utilities if it stays within the scope of its simplicity...what limitations did you have?

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    radishkitten3 years ago
    @858693520012476436

    I think one of my devs just preferred the cleaner look 🙂 No biggie

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    paulpopus3 years ago

    thats actually the main reason i didnt do anything complex for mine...with payload its much easier to roll your own solution than to have an overengineered plugin that might still not do everything you need

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