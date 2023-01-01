API endpoint authentication

Good morning, we're a bit new to Payload and currently trying to set everything up (only the backend right now in order to migrate data over).

Anyway, we noticed that by default, any API endpoint (i.e: /api/pages/) is publicly viewable. We'd like to prevent this from happening and I've checked out

but still not too sure how to do this, unfortunately.

In the meantime, since we're hosting our payload backend on Azure app service, I've added Authentication there so at least that's working for us 🙂