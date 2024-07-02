I'm trying to make requests through Postman to my Payload instance hosted on Payload Cloud following this doc -https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config#authenticating-via-api-key
But it doesn't work. I receive 403 error.
If I login via POSTing email & password to /api/users/login route and then send request (Postman appends cookie) - request is getting authorized and I receive data.
i cant see from this but did you include your users collection slug? the value of Authorization should be like this
users API-Key XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
OMG. Thank you! From the doc I thought I'm supposed to include slug of user (id) to whom API Key belongs.
