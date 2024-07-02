Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

API Key Authorization doesn't work?

default discord avatar
nirenirat4 months ago
2

I'm trying to make requests through Postman to my Payload instance hosted on Payload Cloud following this doc -

https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config#authenticating-via-api-key

But it doesn't work. I receive 403 error.



If I login via POSTing email & password to /api/users/login route and then send request (Postman appends cookie) - request is getting authorized and I receive data.

  • default discord avatar
    ritsu04554 months ago

    i cant see from this but did you include your users collection slug? the value of Authorization should be like this


    users API-Key XXXXXXXXXXXXXX
  • default discord avatar
    nirenirat4 months ago

    OMG. Thank you! From the doc I thought I'm supposed to include slug of user (id) to whom API Key belongs.

