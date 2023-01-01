API Request

I have my collection province.ts, what should I configure so that when I make the request the API returns me all the provinces related to a department, the ID of the department will be sent from the Frontend.
Depending on if you're using gql/rest or the local API, you basically want to add a
where
to filter by department in your query for provinces
https://payloadcms.com/docs/queries/overview#rest-queries
This page has information for all sorts of querying, filtering and sorting for all 3 APIs
In the example there, using the REST api
https://localhost:3000/api/posts?where[color][equals]=mint
filters by a color field
