API works in browser but throws 403 on Postman

I'm attempting to use the REST API outside of the browser but there are many questions.

1. How do you use the User's API-KEY in the authorization header? There is no documentation on that.

2. Every request from Postman returns 403: Forbidden even through the same request work in the browser there the same user is logged in. It doesn't even seem to reach API key authentication and is immediate.

I there proper documentation on how to actually use the API which seems to be an important feature of PayloadCMS?