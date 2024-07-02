Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

API works in browser but throws 403 on Postman

default discord avatar
kaspartr4 months ago
4

I'm attempting to use the REST API outside of the browser but there are many questions.


1. How do you use the User's API-KEY in the authorization header? There is no documentation on that.


2. Every request from Postman returns 403: Forbidden even through the same request work in the browser there the same user is logged in. It doesn't even seem to reach API key authentication and is immediate.



I there proper documentation on how to actually use the API which seems to be an important feature of PayloadCMS?

  • default discord avatar
    minsomai4 months ago
     headers: {
      Authorization: `JWT ${token}`,
    }
  });

    @KasparTr



    replace token with the one your received from login endpoint.



    Screenshot_2024-06-17_at_1.14.16_PM.png
  • default discord avatar
    kaspartr4 months ago

    I would like to use the User API key shown in the admin dashboard.



    I tried this but also have 403 immediately.

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    minsomai4 months ago

    for those API keys, header value is different



    const response = await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/pages', {
  headers: {
    Authorization: `users API-Key ${YOUR_API_KEY}`,
  },
})


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/config
  • default discord avatar
    kaspartr4 months ago

    I see, yes that works finally.

