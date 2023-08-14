Cannot believe no one asked this, prob just cannot find it 😭
Anyway:
// works
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: 'http://localhost:3000',
...
}
// doesn't: NetworkError when attempting to fetch ressource
import dotenv from 'dotenv';
dotenv.config();
export default buildConfig({
serverURL: `${process.env.PAYLOAD_HOST}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT}`,
...
}
# .env
PAYLOAD_HOST=http://localhost
PAYLOAD_PORT=3000
Payload version is 1.13.4
@pooledge That's odd, apart from that not being the typical way of setting up the buidConfig, the env variables should have been pulled in
Can you log out the computer value of those enviornment variables please?
import dotenv from 'dotenv';
dotenv.config();
console.log(`${process.env.HOST}:${process.env.PORT}`);
...
[nodemon] restarting due to changes...
[nodemon] starting `ts-node src/server.ts`
[12:38:41] INFO (payload): Connected to MongoDB server successfully!
[12:38:41] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
http://localhost:3000
[12:38:41] INFO (payload): Payload Admin URL: http://localhost:3000/admin
webpack built a2082b418cb8a08a9fb5 in 1075ms
webpack compiled successfully
I'd like to set HOST/PORT as per our pipeline requirements, moreover I'm able to re-use PORT for express. What would be the typical way?
that seems to be working ,right
it logged out the .env variables
Moreover:
...
onInit: async (payload) => {
// If the `env` var PAYLOAD_SEED` is set, seed the db
if (process.env.PAYLOAD_SEED) {
await seed(payload);
}
}
...
this part of the config works!
Instead of importing, what happens if you do
require('dotenv').config()
thats how the doc shows it
Build and starts up just fine, same as always
[Error] TypeError: (__webpack_require__(/*! dotenv */ "./node_modules/payload/dist/bundlers/mocks/dotENV.js").config) is not a function. (In '(__webpack_require__(/*! dotenv */ "./node_modules/payload/dist/bundlers/mocks/dotENV.js").config)()', '(__webpack_require__(/*! dotenv */ "./node_modules/payload/dist/bundlers/mocks/dotENV.js").config)' is undefined)
__webpack_require__ (main.js:211066)
(anonymous function) (main.js:212531)
Global Code (main.js:212533)
In browser
That's funny bc italways
build and starts up just fine
OH the env variables dont carry over to the browser
unless you prefix them
but you shouldnt need those env variables on your client
Exactly
This is the result of starting up with .env vars instead of a string
Seems like I need those vars in client 🙂
Hmm, this is on the payload admin panel specifically?
Can we check out your Payload config file?
Prefixing like this seems working
Switched to 2000 for env
Okay, so basically config is build (and must be) isomorph
import path from 'path';
import dotenv from 'dotenv';
import { buildConfig } from 'payload/config';
import { seed } from './seed';
import Logo from './admin/components/graphics/Logo';
import Icon from './admin/components/graphics/Icon';
import Users from './collections/Users';
import Media from './collections/Media';
import Categories from './collections/Categories';
dotenv.config();
console.log(
`${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_HOST}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_PORT}`
);
export default buildConfig({
// serverURL: 'http://localhost:2000',
serverURL: `${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_HOST}:${process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_PORT}`,
admin: {
components: {
graphics: {
Logo,
Icon,
},
},
css: path.resolve(__dirname, 'admin/styles'),
meta: {
titleSuffix: '— WKO CMS',
favicon: '/assets/logo.svg',
ogImage: '/assets/logo.svg',
},
user: Users.slug,
},
collections: [Users, Media, Categories],
localization: {
locales: ['de', 'en'],
fallback: true,
defaultLocale: 'de',
},
typescript: {
outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'types.d.ts'),
},
graphQL: {
schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, 'generated-schema.graphql'),
},
onInit: async (payload) => {
// If the `env` var PAYLOAD_SEED` is set, seed the db
if (process.env.PAYLOAD_SEED) {
await seed(payload);
}
},
telemetry: false,
});
Ah interesting
I'm glad that fixed it!
Yeah, thanks!
I can see now in my config that I was also prefixing the server URL env var
I didn't feel it's such an anti-pattern tbh
Did you prefix as public?
At least
yeah I do..
let serverUrl: string;
if (process.env.NODE_ENV === "production") {
serverUrl = process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_PROD;
} else if (process.env.NODE_ENV === "beta") {
serverUrl = process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_BETA;
} else {
serverUrl = process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_DEV;
}
yeah quite common isn't it
Yeah for sure, depen ding on the enviornment
Ok so I'm closing this then, thanks for the heads-up!
Great stuff
This is why PAYLOAD_SEED works, it doesn't need to be client-side
Of course, happy to help!
So envs are stripped from config on client, obviously
Right right
