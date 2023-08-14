Cannot believe no one asked this, prob just cannot find it 😭

Anyway:

export default buildConfig ({ serverURL : 'http://localhost:3000' , ... } import dotenv from 'dotenv' ; dotenv. config (); export default buildConfig ({ serverURL : ` ${process.env.PAYLOAD_HOST} : ${process.env.PAYLOAD_PORT} ` , ... }

# .env PAYLOAD_HOST=http://localhost PAYLOAD_PORT=3000

Payload version is 1.13.4