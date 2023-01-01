DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Auth issues

default discord avatar
Nog
5 months ago
51

via postman i can login and get responses like expected, but when trying to fetch the /Me endpoint from my front-end, i always get { users : none } back, even if called directly after passing login. when i try to logout i get a "no user" error.



i have seen 


credentials : 'include'

i tried adding it to the request but i get cors errors even though both urls (localhost with ports) are whitelisted



does anyone have an idea what i am doing wrong here?

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    To make authentication work across domains you need to set cors, csrf, and the cookie domain. Our official auth example demonstrates this pretty simply, check it out;

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/auth/cms#readme


    The

    credentials: include

    line in your front-end fetch will automatically attach Payload's http-only cookie to the request, but Payload will only respect that request and cookie if the settings are configured.



    If you're still seeing a cors error after setting the config, double check that the values are correct. You may be using environment variables that are not loaded. This has tripped me up more times than I'm willing to admit.



    Also note that Postman will not trigger cors errors because it makes the request server-side and cors is a browser-only concept.

  • default discord avatar
    Nog
    5 months ago

    thanks for the quick response!



    the cookie domain i had not set but the cors and csrf configs are like in the example with the exception of using strings directly



    const clientUrls = ['http://localhost:5173', 'http://localhost:3000'];

export default buildConfig({
  serverURL: process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_SERVER_URL,
  admin: {
    user: Admins.slug,
  },
  cors: clientUrls,
  csrf: clientUrls,
  collections: [Admins, players],
  typescript: {
    outputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "payload-types.ts"),
  },
  graphQL: {
    schemaOutputFile: path.resolve(__dirname, "generated-schema.graphql"),
  },
});


    the cors errors persists

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Can you paste the error here? And possibly your request as well.

  • default discord avatar
    Nog
    5 months ago
    https://i.imgur.com/tGYWsVZ.png


    Cross-Origin Request Blocked: The Same Origin Policy disallows reading the remote resource at http://localhost:3000/api/players/login. (Reason: expected ‘true’ in CORS header ‘Access-Control-Allow-Credentials’).


    https://i.imgur.com/0F5TVjw.png


     const res = await fetch('http://localhost:3000/api/players/login', {
      method: 'POST',
      credentials: 'include',
      headers: {
        'Content-Type': 'application/json',
      },
      body: JSON.stringify({
        email: username,
        password: password,
      }),
      });
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Weird, your response headers indicate that

    http://localhost:5173

    is whitelisted as expected



    http://localhost:5173

    is the address of your front-end right?

  • default discord avatar
    Nog
    5 months ago

    Yes

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Are you able to hit any other endpoints with success? Like

    /api/players

    ?

  • default discord avatar
    Nog
    5 months ago

    when i leave out the credentials : 'include'


    i can log in , get the correct user info and token



    but in the same function, after the user token retrieval, when fetching /me again, it shows not logged in, when using not the credential line (it goes through) but with the line, the cors errors appear



    so nothing with the credential line included goes through, everything without goes through, works but as expected when your not logged in

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Ok this is making more sense



    The reason you are logging in the first time with success, but do not remain logged in, is because of the cookie domain settings



    You need to whitelist

    localhost

    as seen here:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/master/examples/auth/cms/src/collections/Users.ts#L14


    This will allow Payload to attach the http-only cookie to your browser and read it back on every

    /me

    request

  • default discord avatar
    Nog
    5 months ago
    https://i.imgur.com/w7leWko.png


    i tried swapping secure to false since it did not work the first time i tried, ignore that pls

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Can you verify your cookie settings by inspecting the cookie in your browser?



    In Chrome, Inspector > Application > Cookies



    You can see what domain, etc is being attached

  • default discord avatar
    Nog
    5 months ago

    hmm might need to swap browsers here 😄



    nothing appears there but just to be clear , i cannot log in with 'credentials : "include"' right

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Right and that is because

    credentials: include

    attaches that cookie to the request



    But all signs are pointing to a bad cookie

  • default discord avatar
    Nog
    5 months ago

    yea , that seems to be missing , there is nothing i have specifically do right?



    im not experienced at all with web development to be honest, sorry if im being stupid here, usually doing more c++ or gamedev stuff ^^

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    It's all good! Happy to help. I think we're close.



    Do you have any custom hooks that might be manipulating the user in the response?

  • default discord avatar
    Nog
    5 months ago

    there are some hooks, but they dont do anything as far as i can tell



    https://i.imgur.com/U98Gm0Y.png


    https://i.imgur.com/fpgHnuz.png
  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Try commenting those out temporarily

  • default discord avatar
    Nog
    5 months ago

    no effect



    what about 


      app.use(payload.authenticate);


    ? i seen it somewhere, had commented it out bc it did not seem to be required



    https://i.imgur.com/Pn3ThPS.png


    here is a login response btw



    maybe there is some useful info

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    @Nog can you paste what your most recent Players auth config looks like?

  • default discord avatar
    Nog
    5 months ago

    i was able to fix this issue 20 min ago , the essential parts i was missing was setting cookie settings in the user collection, jacob pointed that out, and lastly correctly setting the cookie.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    5 months ago

    Amazing, happy to hear it 👍

  • default discord avatar
    thisisnotchris
    4 months ago

    @jacobsfletch Do you know why

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/using-middleware

    adding an express route, req.user is always undefined



    Can confirm im including credentials in the request



    also, the docs mention payload.authenticate as middleware, but it always returns undefined

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    What do your custom Express routes look like? Here's a common setup using Payload authentication middleware with cors:



    app.options('/your-route', cors);
app.post('/your-route', [
  payload.authenticate,
  express.json({}),
  cors,
  doSomething,
]);


    You might also just want to use the

    endpoints

    config which does the same thing behind a nice API, check it out:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints


    It's also possible that you're calling the authentication middleware

    before

    initializing Payload. More details here

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2327
