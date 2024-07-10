Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Auth strategy for comments section

default discord avatar
witek30503 months ago
1

Hello



I ran into a problem while trying to create a comments section for my posts in my Payload-powered blog. I would like external users to be able to sign up and add comments. My question is: what simple strategies do you recommend for this purpose? Users should be able to sign up only on the frontend site and add comments, but the entire authentication process should be handled by Payload and Next.js

What do you think about next auth?



What do you think about next auth?



Auth strategy for comments section

  • default discord avatar
    hristo60043 months ago

    Payload has auth out of the box, no need to use other providers, unless you really want to.



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/authentication/overview

    Check out their templates as well, the website and ecommerce as well have login system on the frontend that's using Payload's authentication.

