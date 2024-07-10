Hello

I ran into a problem while trying to create a comments section for my posts in my Payload-powered blog. I would like external users to be able to sign up and add comments. My question is: what simple strategies do you recommend for this purpose? Users should be able to sign up only on the frontend site and add comments, but the entire authentication process should be handled by Payload and Next.js

What do you think about next auth?

Auth strategy for comments section ❓