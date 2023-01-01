Auto-fill fields in document from REST API `POST` method?

I am trying to write a frontend where users can register themselves and take that data(e.g.username, email,password) and create a mew user document for the user amd auto-fill the collection fields with the input. All this coming from Next.js based frontend. Is it possible?
hi @Arskeliss - if I am understanding correctly you want to create a new user using the REST API. You can absolutely do this by sending a POST request to
/api/users
along with the required data as the body.https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#auth-operations
@jesschow thank you for your reply, that's right I want to use REST API for that. It looks easy enough, reading the docs, i will try it out. 🙌
