We want to deploy a payload instance with azure - but when registering or just saving a post - we're always reaching the RU limit for some reason

Error message:

Response status code does not indicate success: BadRequest (400); Substatus: 1028; ActivityId: ; Reason: (Message: {"Errors":["Your account is currently configured with a total throughput limit of 1600 RU\/s. This operation failed because it would have increased the total throughput to 2000 RU\/