Best practice for promoting pages to different environments?

I’m working on defining our versioning / release promotion system for Payload CMS, and was wondering if there was a right way to go about this. For reference, in Contentful (🤮) you can have dif env versioning for the same page: dev, stg, or prod.

I see the versioning system, but don’t see a native approach for envs.

I’ve considered creating a duplicate of the page for each env, but then versioning branches off & the collection will clutter. Now I’m thinking of having separate collections (which would involve scripting), or introducing a meta field for env & adding in an Admin drop down to cycle through the latest versions for each env.

Any thoughts here?