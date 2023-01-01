DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Best way to push or remove from arrays

default discord avatar
wmcmorrow2
last week
6

How might I push or pull from an array using a patch REST query?

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    last week

    I believe array fields should be considered fields as any other field type - meaning that you don't post an add or remove event of individual array items - rather you post how the new entire array should look like.



    So if for example you have an array from the API Get like this:

    [1,2,3,4]

    and you want to remove

    3

    - you would send a

    patch

    event where you would set your array value to

    [1,2,4]

    . If you want to add

    5

    you would send a patch event with array value:

    [1,2,3,4,5]
  • default discord avatar
    wmcmorrow2
    last week

    I see, thanks for that! It's pity there's equivalent of $push or $pull so that you could edit pre-populated arrays without processing the objects back into strings on the front end

  • default discord avatar
    imcorfitz
    last week

    Well - in theory, you could extend the api and create your own resolver that does it

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/graphql/extending



    So you could create a GraphQL mutation thats called

    addItemToMyArray(...data)

    and then your resolver takes care of the merging locally.



    You can do the same for REST:

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints
  • default discord avatar
    wmcmorrow2
    last week

    @imcorfitz Great, I'll check this out

