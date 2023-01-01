Best way to push or remove from arrays

How might I push or pull from an array using a patch REST query?
I believe array fields should be considered fields as any other field type - meaning that you don't post an add or remove event of individual array items - rather you post how the new entire array should look like.
So if for example you have an array from the API Get like this:
[1,2,3,4]
and you want to remove
3
- you would send a
patch
event where you would set your array value to
[1,2,4]
. If you want to add
5
you would send a patch event with array value:
[1,2,3,4,5]
I see, thanks for that! It's pity there's equivalent of $push or $pull so that you could edit pre-populated arrays without processing the objects back into strings on the front end
Well - in theory, you could extend the api and create your own resolver that does ithttps://payloadcms.com/docs/graphql/extending
So you could create a GraphQL mutation thats called
addItemToMyArray(...data)
and then your resolver takes care of the merging locally.
You can do the same for REST:https://payloadcms.com/docs/rest-api/overview#custom-endpoints
@imcorfitz Great, I'll check this out
