Big customizations to the admin layout

default discord avatar
hristo60043 months ago
3

Hi all,



The first screenshot is from my account panel on the frontend and then the same data in Payload.



How if at all possible do you think is to make the Payload admin look like this, so the UX is smoother? Everything is working in the frontend, but I find myself redoing a lot of the logic just so that the user can have it 'nice and simple', while in the meantime Payload's dashboard is battle tested and much better, just that it's not looking how I want it to.



https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components

- I'm looking here and it seems like I can't really make changes to that level, but what do you think? Ideally I'd like for the user to not notice that they're actually in Payload.



Thank you.

  • default discord avatar
    talpha14123 months ago

    My solution is to write a Frontend Panel 🚀

  • default discord avatar
    hristo60043 months ago

    I was working on that for weeks and it's still pretty broken, had to reinvent the wheel for the slate editor, toasts, form validations, file uploads... as a junior, I definitely missed something and my spaghetti code is unmanageable. BUT. It might be possible after all. 😁



    New Payload dashboard lol:



    btw, one of the reasons why I migrated to v3 is that I can reuse my frontend components and tailwind classes

    image.png
  • default discord avatar
    deankemball3 months ago

    do you have some tips for file uploads? i am currently stuck with this

