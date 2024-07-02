Big customizations to the admin layout

Hi all,

The first screenshot is from my account panel on the frontend and then the same data in Payload.

How if at all possible do you think is to make the Payload admin look like this, so the UX is smoother? Everything is working in the frontend, but I find myself redoing a lot of the logic just so that the user can have it 'nice and simple', while in the meantime Payload's dashboard is battle tested and much better, just that it's not looking how I want it to.

- I'm looking here and it seems like I can't really make changes to that level, but what do you think? Ideally I'd like for the user to not notice that they're actually in Payload.

Thank you.