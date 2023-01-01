Browser fallbacks frequently needed?

I'm writing a plugin that involves connecting to a Microsoft SQL Server for data to import. This has lead me to what I would hope to be the simple use of the

mssql

package.

Instead it has lead me to having to setup many fallback resolutions to

constants

,

stream

,

url

,

util

,

os

,

timers

,

dns

,

dgram

,

fs

, and

child_process

This seems to stem from payload compiling scripts for browser usage when they don't necessarily need to do so. For instance, the

mssql

package I'm calling is on a custom endpoint I've defined; meaning the response is handled on the server... therefore no browser side JavaScript should be necessary right?

Perhaps I'm misunderstanding why this is happening but any feedback on this would be helpful. Maybe I'm just doing something incorrectly to make Payload behave in this manner?

Thanks in advance!