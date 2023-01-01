Build on EC2

How to build a production verion on AWS EC2?
Like any other piece of code, have you ever deployed anything on AWS? it would be easier to deploy on ECS/Fargate, assuming you know about Docker.
There is a 1000s way to deploy code online, start from an Hello World docker project on ECS, you'll see more clearly after that.
Take a look here if you haven't already:https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/deployment
The TLDR is that you'll need to install dependencies, compile your code, build the payload admin panel, then put it all in one place to run.
If you're using one of the create-payload-app templates, you should be able to follow the steps in the reference Dockerfile from that link:
yarn install
yarn build
Then copy package.json, node_modules, dist/, and build to your destination
