Community Help

Can I use Payload as a traditional CMS for an Express website?

default discord avatar
valravn8910 months ago
3

you know like the old days... before frontend frameworks... I'm basically looking for a CMS that I can add to my Express website to handle Admin CRUD and provide me with a local API to work with. I'm currently in the process of testing Payload on an Express website and it seems to be working.. I did some tweaking.. changed admin routes and put my own app routes.. added some libraries like handlebars and others... and so far so good.. but I wanted to make sure that I'm not missing anything. Is it doable? cause I haven't really seen anybody using it like that on the net..

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    10 months ago

    Totally doable. And in fact, if you follow the "Adding to an existing app" section of our docs (

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation#adding-to-an-existing-app

    ), you'll have a set up that's basically on par with starting with a fresh

    create-payload-app

    Honestly I think the only reason that set up isn't very common is just because FE frameworks are super popular and not as many people are familiar with setting up routes and everything in Express. Sounds like you know what you're doing, so I'd say you're on the right track!

  • default discord avatar
    valravn8910 months ago

    Alright thanks. Yk I keep thinking to myself there must be something I'm missing.. since i haven't seen any examples on this use case. I think there should be like a tutorial or something for implementing it that way.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    10 months ago

    The closest example we have I think would be the

    custom-server

    example, which adds Nextjs into an Express server, but there's an

    eject

    to remove the Nextjs stuff from it.

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/examples/custom-server
