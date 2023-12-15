Can I use Payload as a traditional CMS for an Express website?

you know like the old days... before frontend frameworks... I'm basically looking for a CMS that I can add to my Express website to handle Admin CRUD and provide me with a local API to work with. I'm currently in the process of testing Payload on an Express website and it seems to be working.. I did some tweaking.. changed admin routes and put my own app routes.. added some libraries like handlebars and others... and so far so good.. but I wanted to make sure that I'm not missing anything. Is it doable? cause I haven't really seen anybody using it like that on the net..