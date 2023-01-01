We've built a MongoDB backed multi-tenant Next.js app where the domain of the web app will determine what project to load. Will Payload CMS be able to support this type of architecture? When we create content, we'll want to store them with an extra field
project: ObjectId
to correlate to the correct project.
Yeah it can! Actually working on a client project doing multi tenant right now. In our case we have authors for content, and they are assigned (many) orgs. When they login we use an afterLogin hook (auth collection hook) to check the req.headers.host, that determines what org they are trying to login to by doing a lookup on orgs. Orgs have an array field with domains on it, so that’s what we are looking for, then we set a field on the user i.e. lastLoggedInOrg, and we use that field when they create content, assigning that org id to the content. In your case, projects are orgs.
I may have missed a couple things, but that’s the gist. Then we lock the collections down by the user and the org they are assigned to. When fetching public data from a frontend you will have to specify an org/project in that query
Also, i made a video about access control where we go through a high-level multi-tenant setup using
sites
as a tenant differentiator
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DoPLyXG26Dg
Thanks guys, this looks great!
We now have an official multi-tenant example! Check it out:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/multi-tenant
@jacobsfletch I want different clients to have access to different blocks which I as a super-admin can enable and disable. How would I go about building this? Any advice would be much appreciated
For this you’d probably set up a new field on your tenants, like “features” or similar. This could be a list checkboxes to toggle various features on and off, such as blocks. Then in your pages config, you’d write conditional logic into each block to check against the tenants feature list, and if not found, hide the block.
The tenants collection can lock down the feature list to super-admins only, so tenants can not make changes to their own feature set.
