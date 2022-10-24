We've built a MongoDB backed multi-tenant Next.js app where the domain of the web app will determine what project to load. Will Payload CMS be able to support this type of architecture? When we create content, we'll want to store them with an extra field
project: ObjectId
to correlate to the correct project.
Yeah it can! Actually working on a client project doing multi tenant right now. In our case we have authors for content, and they are assigned (many) orgs. When they login we use an afterLogin hook (auth collection hook) to check the req.headers.host, that determines what org they are trying to login to by doing a lookup on orgs. Orgs have an array field with domains on it, so that’s what we are looking for, then we set a field on the user i.e. lastLoggedInOrg, and we use that field when they create content, assigning that org id to the content. In your case, projects are orgs.
I may have missed a couple things, but that’s the gist. Then we lock the collections down by the user and the org they are assigned to. When fetching public data from a frontend you will have to specify an org/project in that query
Also, i made a video about access control where we go through a high-level multi-tenant setup using
sites
as a tenant differentiator
Thanks guys, this looks great!
We now have an official multi-tenant example! Check it out:https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/master/examples/multi-tenant
I want different clients to have access to different blocks which I as a super-admin can enable and disable. How would I go about building this? Any advice would be much appreciated
For this you’d probably set up a new field on your tenants, like “features” or similar. This could be a list checkboxes to toggle various features on and off, such as blocks. Then in your pages config, you’d write conditional logic into each block to check against the tenants feature list, and if not found, hide the block.
The tenants collection can lock down the feature list to super-admins only, so tenants can not make changes to their own feature set.
following up on this - is it possible to white label the admin UI based on the tenant of the signed in admin?
I've followed the multi-tenant guide, but it doesn't cover the branding of the admin UI
is the best way to fetch data directly in the graphics/Logo component?
^ Would love some info on this too
Yes, a custom component for
Icon
and
Logo
would serve your purpose.
What I don't think you can do is dynamically white label the
meta
information like the
favicon
(I may be wrong).
Exactly as Brian mentionedhttps://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components
here you can see all the components you can override, so you could have a logo component that does a fetch or uses a react hook to get the info about the user and render different things
as well
Thanks for the information@858693520012476436
and@1090615594568667286
👍
Hello all, I'm following the multi-tenant example -https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/tree/main/examples/multi-tenant
- and its great what level of access control Payload delivers from the content creator point of view.
This may not be strictly Payload-related, but in my case I'd like to differentiate the content non-authenticated users/readers are being returned with, based on the domain they came from. I added Next support to your example as other examples do, but it seems to me that's not possible to get the different SSG content to be returned for
abc.localhost:3000
and
bbc.localhost:3000
without either:
1) reverse-proxying to
localhost:3000/abc-home
and
localhost:3000/bbc-home
respectively, plus
cors: []
in the Payload config
2) breaking SSG and using Next's
usePathname
hook in the client component
Am I getting this right?
Hey@769450836660977695
I'd suggest opening a separate community help thread for this as this one has been solved. Thanks!
no worries, I solved it already w/ good ol'https://nextjs.org/docs/pages/building-your-application/routing/middleware
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