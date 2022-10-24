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Community Help

Can we change the Mongo DB Collection Name?

default discord avatar
mrl73 years ago
6

I'm not overly sure how this has happened by our collection name for all the Payload data is set to

test

...


Can this be changed? If so where? I don't remember ever having to set the name for the table but it could have been an oversight.

  • discord user avatar
    jacobsfletch
    3 years ago

    The name of your db is contained within the

    MONGODB_URI

    If you need to change it, you

    should

    be able to do so manually from the Compass interface you have open, then update your

    MONGODB_URI

    string accordingly



    Otherwise you could change your

    MONGODB_URI

    first, then use the

    mongodump

    and

    mongorestore

    cli commands to migrate the old database over to the new one



    Payload will create a new database if one was not found using the connection string provided

  • default discord avatar
    yhn57903 years ago

    Yes, you can do it inside

    server.ts

    . [More info](

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation#server

    )


    payload.init({
    secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
    mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
    express: app,
    onInit: () => {
        payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
    },
    mongoOptions: {
        dbName: "payload",
    },
});
  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    3 years ago

    Interesting, I've never actually seen anyone do it that way.

  • default discord avatar
    mrl73 years ago

    Thanks all. Got it sorted

  • default discord avatar
    wiesson3 years ago

    Interesting, I was wondering why the db is always called test (I'm maintaining 5 instances of payload 😅 , and never had the time do debug that)

  • default discord avatar
    joaovbrandonlast year

    Seems like the

    mongoOptions

    doesn't exist in type

    InitOptions

    .


    But just to register here, like Jacob said, you can set the database in the MongoDB Connection String, that defaults to

    test

    if empty


    mongodb+srv://<username>:<password>@beyondthebasics.abcde.mongodb.net/<database>
    Ref:

    https://www.mongodb.com/resources/products/fundamentals/mongodb-connection-string
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