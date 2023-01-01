Can we change the Mongo DB Collection Name?

I'm not overly sure how this has happened by our collection name for all the Payload data is set to
test
...
Can this be changed? If so where? I don't remember ever having to set the name for the table but it could have been an oversight.
The name of your db is contained within the
MONGODB_URI
If you need to change it, youshould
be able to do so manually from the Compass interface you have open, then update your
MONGODB_URI
string accordingly
Otherwise you could change your
MONGODB_URI
first, then use the
mongodump
and
mongorestore
cli commands to migrate the old database over to the new one
Payload will create a new database if one was not found using the connection string provided
Yes, you can do it inside
server.ts
. [More info](https://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/installation#server
)
payload.init({
secret: process.env.PAYLOAD_SECRET,
mongoURL: process.env.MONGODB_URI,
express: app,
onInit: () => {
payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`);
},
mongoOptions: {
dbName: "payload",
},
});
Interesting, I've never actually seen anyone do it that way.
Thanks all. Got it sorted
Interesting, I was wondering why the db is always called test (I'm maintaining 5 instances of payload 😅 , and never had the time do debug that)
