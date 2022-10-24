Can we conditionally change field type based on a sibling value?

I have a scenario where user needs to select a field type, based on selection I want to show either a text field or a richText field for a sibling field in the same collection. As of now to make this work, I have 2 fields which I conditionally show/hide based on field type selection.
You could use a custom component from type ui and handle it by yourself as you can access the values from other input fields with the useFields or useFormFields hook.https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#usefield
I think this is what conditions are for and they should work nicely
Is the condition feature for fields not suitable?
I imagine you would do something like
{
name: "linkUrl",
label: "Link URL",
type: "text",
required: false,
admin: {
condition: (data, siblingData, { user }) => {
if (siblingData.linkType === "url") {
return true;
} else {
return false;
}
},
},
},
where linkType is a select field type
{
name: "linkType",
type: "select",
hasMany: false,
defaultValue: "url",
admin: {
description:
"Select if the Link should go to another page, a PDF, or show a modal with text.",
},
options: [
{
label: "Link",
value: "url",
},
{
label: "PDF",
value: "pdf",
},
{
label: "Text",
value: "text",
},
],
},
This is precisely what I am doing right now, but I am ending up having 2 separate fields to handle both senarios
[
{
name: "value",
type: "text",
label: "Value",
required: true,
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData.type !== 'richText',
}
},
{
name: "rvalue",
type: "richText",
label: "Value",
admin: {
condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData.type === 'richText',
}
},
But as@690590499202924574
suggested, using a custom component will be a better solution
Thanks for the suggestion, I will try it out
I am trying to use the custom component strategy to achieve conditional field types.
I need to decide the field type based on the selected reference field in the same array.
The problem is I don't know how to pass sibling data to the custom component. As this is an array, I cannot use the
getSiblingData()
as it requires hardcoded field name, which in case of an array, you wouldn't know.
How would one pass sibling data to custom component.
My collection:
...
fields: [
{
name: 'attributesArray', // required
type: 'array', // required
minRows: 0,
maxRows: 100,
fields: [
{
type: 'row', // required
fields: [
{
name: 'attribute',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: ['attributes'],
},
{
name: 'featureValue',
type: 'ui',
admin: {
components: {
Field: () =>
FeatureValue({path: name}),
},
},
},
]
}
],
},
],
...
FieldType (custom component)
const FeatureValue: React.FC = (props: { siblingData? }) => {
// const { value, setValue } = useField<string>({ path })
const [fields] = useAllFormFields();
console.log("siblingData: ", siblingData)
return (// return some component);
};
export default FeatureValue;
Additional question is how to access the referenced field fields?
: I would need to access the referenced attribute's collection entity field named "dataType" which dictates the field type of the fieldValue field.
I believe the broader question here is, can one access the referenced entity in another collection "deeply" i.e. can I access all the fields of a referenced entity not just its id,
Did you end up finding out if it's possible? I'm currently having the same problem
I did. Via custom components@764950583127310376
Collection.ts
{
type: 'row',
fields: [
{
name: 'feature',
type: 'relationship',
relationTo: ['flFeatures'],
},
{
name: "featureValue",
type: "text",
index: true,
admin: {
components: {
Field: (props) => FeatureValue({ ...props}),
},
},
},
]
}
Great! ngl I was hoping not to use a custom component 😅 I'll check it out. thanks
Star
Discord
online
Get dedicated engineering support directly from the Payload team.