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Community Help

Can we conditionally change field type based on a sibling value?

default discord avatar
gak4u3 years ago
7

I have a scenario where user needs to select a field type, based on selection I want to show either a text field or a richText field for a sibling field in the same collection. As of now to make this work, I have 2 fields which I conditionally show/hide based on field type selection.

  • default discord avatar
    chrispy.q3 years ago

    You could use a custom component from type ui and handle it by yourself as you can access the values from other input fields with the useFields or useFormFields hook.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#usefield
  • default discord avatar
    notchr3 years ago
    @661298338939011077

    I think this is what conditions are for and they should work nicely



    Is the condition feature for fields not suitable?



    I imagine you would do something like



            {
          name: "linkUrl",
          label: "Link URL",
          type: "text",
          required: false,
          admin: {
            condition: (data, siblingData, { user }) => {
              if (siblingData.linkType === "url") {
                return true;
              } else {
                return false;
              }
            },
          },
        },


    where linkType is a select field type



            {
          name: "linkType",

          type: "select",
          hasMany: false,
          defaultValue: "url",
          admin: {
            description:
              "Select if the Link should go to another page, a PDF, or show a modal with text.",
          },
          options: [
            {
              label: "Link",
              value: "url",
            },
            {
              label: "PDF",
              value: "pdf",
            },
            {
              label: "Text",
              value: "text",
            },
          ],
        },
  • default discord avatar
    gak4u3 years ago

    This is precisely what I am doing right now, but I am ending up having 2 separate fields to handle both senarios 



    [
{
              name: "value",
              type: "text",
              label: "Value",
              required: true,
              admin: {
                condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData.type !== 'richText',
              }
            },
            {
              name: "rvalue",
              type: "richText",
              label: "Value",
              admin: {
                condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData.type === 'richText',
              }
            },


    But as

    @690590499202924574

    suggested, using a custom component will be a better solution



    @690590499202924574

    Thanks for the suggestion, I will try it out

  • default discord avatar
    kaspartr2 years ago

    I am trying to use the custom component strategy to achieve conditional field types.



    I need to decide the field type based on the selected reference field in the same array.


    The problem is I don't know how to pass sibling data to the custom component. As this is an array, I cannot use the 

    getSiblingData()

    as it requires hardcoded field name, which in case of an array, you wouldn't know.



    How would one pass sibling data to custom component.



    My collection:


    ...
  fields: [
            {
              name: 'attributesArray', // required
              type: 'array', // required
              minRows: 0,
              maxRows: 100,
              fields: [
                {
                  type: 'row', // required
                  fields: [
                    {
                      name: 'attribute',
                      type: 'relationship',
                      relationTo: ['attributes'],
                    },
                    {
                      name: 'featureValue',
                      type: 'ui',
                      admin: {
                        components: {
                          Field: () =>
                          FeatureValue({path: name}),
                        },
                      },
                    },
                  ]
                }
              ],
            },
          ],
...


    FieldType (custom component)



    const FeatureValue: React.FC = (props: { siblingData? }) => {
    // const { value, setValue } = useField<string>({ path })
    const [fields] = useAllFormFields();
    console.log("siblingData: ", siblingData)

    return (// return some component);
};

export default FeatureValue;


    Additional question is how to access the referenced field fields?


    In this example

    : I would need to access the referenced attribute's collection entity field named "dataType" which dictates the field type of the fieldValue field.



    I believe the broader question here is, can one access the referenced entity in another collection "deeply" i.e. can I access all the fields of a referenced entity not just its id,

  • default discord avatar
    maxel0805last year

    Did you end up finding out if it's possible? I'm currently having the same problem

  • default discord avatar
    kaspartrlast year

    I did. Via custom components

    @764950583127310376


    Collection.ts


    {
  type: 'row',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'feature',
      type: 'relationship',
      relationTo: ['flFeatures'],
    },
    {
      name: "featureValue",
      type: "text",
      index: true,
      admin: {
        components: {
          Field: (props) => FeatureValue({ ...props}),
        },
      },
    },
  ]
}
  • default discord avatar
    maxel0805last year
    @567578449439621124

    Great! ngl I was hoping not to use a custom component 😅 I'll check it out. thanks

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