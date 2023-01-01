DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Can we conditionally change field type based on a sibling value?

gak4u
2 months ago
9

I have a scenario where user needs to select a field type, based on selection I want to show either a text field or a richText field for a sibling field in the same collection. As of now to make this work, I have 2 fields which I conditionally show/hide based on field type selection.

    chris_heinz
    2 months ago

    You could use a custom component from type ui and handle it by yourself as you can access the values from other input fields with the useFields or useFormFields hook.

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/hooks#usefield
    notchr
    2 months ago

    @gak4u I think this is what conditions are for and they should work nicely



    Is the condition feature for fields not suitable?



    I imagine you would do something like



            {
          name: "linkUrl",
          label: "Link URL",
          type: "text",
          required: false,
          admin: {
            condition: (data, siblingData, { user }) => {
              if (siblingData.linkType === "url") {
                return true;
              } else {
                return false;
              }
            },
          },
        },


    where linkType is a select field type



            {
          name: "linkType",

          type: "select",
          hasMany: false,
          defaultValue: "url",
          admin: {
            description:
              "Select if the Link should go to another page, a PDF, or show a modal with text.",
          },
          options: [
            {
              label: "Link",
              value: "url",
            },
            {
              label: "PDF",
              value: "pdf",
            },
            {
              label: "Text",
              value: "text",
            },
          ],
        },
    gak4u
    2 months ago

    This is precisely what I am doing right now, but I am ending up having 2 separate fields to handle both senarios 



    [
{
              name: "value",
              type: "text",
              label: "Value",
              required: true,
              admin: {
                condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData.type !== 'richText',
              }
            },
            {
              name: "rvalue",
              type: "richText",
              label: "Value",
              admin: {
                condition: (_, siblingData) => siblingData.type === 'richText',
              }
            },


    But as @chris_heinz suggested, using a custom component will be a better solution



    @chris_heinz Thanks for the suggestion, I will try it out

