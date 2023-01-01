Can we hide the create new button on CMS, and Add task button?
I don't know the answer here but would be interested to understand the use-case if you can share it?
If it's a block config and you only want two entries, you can set the maxRows on the Block config
This could also be done with CSS but it's messier
Ah, I see now. I thought the screenshot showed a collection listing screen but it's not.
1. Make your "Todos" a global instead of a collection.
2. As thisisnotchris says, you can set the maxRows on the block. If you're using an array field I believe you can set max items on that too.
I see thanks for the answers
How about for the collections
can we hide the
Create New?
Hi @Jed there isn't a built-in way to hide the
create new
button, you would need to apply custom css here to target this button and set
display: none
or similar
