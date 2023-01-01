DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Can we hide the create new button on CMS, and Add task button?

default discord avatar
Jed
4 months ago
9

  • default discord avatar
    hades200082
    4 months ago

    I don't know the answer here but would be interested to understand the use-case if you can share it?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 months ago

    If it's a block config and you only want two entries, you can set the maxRows on the Block config



    This could also be done with CSS but it's messier

  • default discord avatar
    hades200082
    4 months ago

    Ah, I see now. I thought the screenshot showed a collection listing screen but it's not.



    1. Make your "Todos" a global instead of a collection.


    2. As thisisnotchris says, you can set the maxRows on the block. If you're using an array field I believe you can set max items on that too.

  • default discord avatar
    Jed
    4 months ago

    I see thanks for the answers



    How about for the collections



    can we hide the



    Create New?

  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hi @Jed there isn't a built-in way to hide the

    create new

    button, you would need to apply custom css here to target this button and set

    display: none

    or similar

