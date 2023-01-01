I have use case where I'd like end users to be able to toggle an input to password mode for sensitive data. Is this doable with the standard text input?
Good morning @superwafflepuffs - I feel like I've seen this done elsewhere, but I'm blanking. I'll search a bit more, but in general I believe this is done with a custom componenthttps://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#custom-components
Though, it may be some kind of extended custom Field based on the Text field
If I find the example I'll post it here - also a Payload dev may have some more insight when they see this post
No doubt this could be done with a custom component. I was mostly wondering if there was a way to use the regular text config and just change the type of the input. Although, now that i'm thinking more about the use case a custom field my better suit my needs.
