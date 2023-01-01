DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Can we make text fields type="password" ?

default discord avatar
superwafflepuffs
4 weeks ago
2

I have use case where I'd like end users to be able to toggle an input to password mode for sensitive data. Is this doable with the standard text input?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    4 weeks ago

    Good morning @superwafflepuffs - I feel like I've seen this done elsewhere, but I'm blanking. I'll search a bit more, but in general I believe this is done with a custom component

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/overview#custom-components


    Though, it may be some kind of extended custom Field based on the Text field



    If I find the example I'll post it here - also a Payload dev may have some more insight when they see this post

  • default discord avatar
    superwafflepuffs
    4 weeks ago

    No doubt this could be done with a custom component. I was mostly wondering if there was a way to use the regular text config and just change the type of the input. Although, now that i'm thinking more about the use case a custom field my better suit my needs.

