Can we redirect to non /admin route after login?

default discord avatar
superwafflepuffs
today

I have a custom route in express that uses paylaod auth and if the user is logged out it sends them to the

http://localhost:3000/admin/login?redirect=%sFutils%2Fadd-device%2F1234

However after login they are redirected to

http://localhost:3000/admin/utils/add-device/1234

Is there a way to allow me to redirect to the correct route?



Resolved by switching to a custom view:

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#views
