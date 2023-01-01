Can we redirect to non /admin route after login?

I have a custom route in express that uses paylaod auth and if the user is logged out it sends them to the
http://localhost:3000/admin/login?redirect=%sFutils%2Fadd-device%2F1234
However after login they are redirected to
http://localhost:3000/admin/utils/add-device/1234
Is there a way to allow me to redirect to the correct route?
Resolved by switching to a custom view:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#views
