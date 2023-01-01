DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Can you use an environment variable in the preview function?

last month
I mean, from console logging, I can see that the function is actually executed on the client, not the server, so

process.env

is not really available. Is there any other option to pass that variable?

    last month

    @mauz. I could be wrong, but I believe you can prefix env vars with PUBLIC, or some keyword that allows it to be available for the client



    I would check the official doc on this, I forget it off the top of my head



    Payload will automatically supply any present env variables that are prefixed with PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_ directly to the Admin panel.

For example, if you've got the following environment variable:

PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY=pk_test_XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

This key will automatically be made available to the Payload bundle and can be referenced in your Admin component code as process.env.PAYLOAD_PUBLIC_STRIPE_PUBLISHABLE_KEY.


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack#admin-environment-vars
    last month

    Thanks a lot!

