Cannot resolve 'fs'

Hi, having an issue when trying to access 'fs' after setting up cloud-storage... not sure what to do?

ERROR in ./node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/s3/handleUpload.js 43:27-40 Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/removed/Documents/projects/removed/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/s3'

Have tried a few next.config options after a quick google, but nothing seems to be fixing it