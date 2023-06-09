Cannot resolve 'fs'

Hi, having an issue when trying to access 'fs' after setting up cloud-storage... not sure what to do?
ERROR in ./node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/s3/handleUpload.js 43:27-40
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/removed/Documents/projects/removed/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/s3'
Have tried a few next.config options after a quick google, but nothing seems to be fixing it
fs
is a node-only package, you need to configure webpack to alias the module for the dashboard deployment. Check the webpack docu for more infohttps://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack
Thanks, i've worked out the issue in the code but not 100% sure what needs to be done in the config, are you able to point me to an example of an alias for
fs
please?
I've tried adding
browserify-fs
like so...
admin: {
webpack: config => ({
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve.alias,
fs: require.resolve('browserify-fs'),
},
},
}),
},
Sure, you create an empty module, call it
mockModule.ts
or something, that simply has an empty default export like
export default () => {}
Then in your payload config you extend the
admin.webpack
config like this
admin: {
// ... other admin configs
webpack(config) {
const emptyModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, '<path to your mockModule.ts>');
return {
...config,
resolve: {
...config.resolve,
alias: {
...config.resolve.alias,
fs: emptyModulePath,
}
}
}
}
}
Thank you! 🥳
Any idea why i'm getting this error?
[09:42:35] ERROR (payload): There were 8 errors validating your Payload config
[09:42:35] ERROR (payload): 1: "custom" is not allowed
[09:42:35] ERROR (payload): 2: Collection "media" > "custom" is not allowed
[09:42:35] ERROR (payload): 8: Collection "users" > "custom" is not allowed
I've never modified the
users
collection
sure 🙂
mhmmm hard to tell, what do those collections look like?
It's doing it to all of my collections for some reason...
Are you on the latest payload version?
import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";
const Media: CollectionConfig = {
slug: "media",
access: {
read: (): boolean => true,
},
upload: {
adminThumbnail: "card",
imageSizes: [
{
name: "card",
width: 640,
height: 480,
},
{
name: "feature",
width: 1024,
height: 576,
},
],
},
fields: [
{
name: "alt",
label: "Alt Text",
type: "text",
required: true,
},
],
};
export default Media;
is my Media one for example
"payload": "^1.6.19",
is my version
You should update to latest, there's been a security patch released also
Done, still getting the error though 🥲 - it's doing it every collection I have
do you have
custom
in any of your collections?
I do not
are you using any other plugins? What's your full payload config?
custom is the new property added byhttps://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2436
which you can use to add additional information to fields - which can be read by plugins
Not quite sure why that error is happening though
(the custom field has been added in v1.7.1)
So you might have some plugins already using it, where your payload version is too low to use those plugins
Yeah hence I suggested he updates, but he's updated to latest and it still happens
@plainnn can you confirm its the latest payload version with
yarn list | grep payload
? or npm equivalent
Any updates on this? I doubt having the plugin crash next.js apps by default and requiring a hack like a webpack alias that redirects fs to an empty module with
export default () => {}
is the "inteded" way to use this plugin.
This also isn't documented anywhere
The plugin itselfshould
automatically do the aliasing for you (seehttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/blob/master/src/adapters/s3/webpack.ts
). Are you still getting a webpack alias error with the latest version, if yes can you share it and the code which causes it?
Yeah, there must be a misconfiguration somewhere, are you able to share a reproducible repo with your issue?
I've just setup Nextjs + payload-next and cloudflare r2 for s3 object storage today without any issues
I am not sure what happened. I deleted my node_modules, made a fresh reinstall and the error went away
god i hate npm
I think those webpack alias things are cached under
node_modules/.cache
- next time it happens, it should be enough to just delete that folder
error is back. i am currently investigating what change might have caused it
i did not change/install/update any packages tho
are you optionally enabling the adapter? something like
cloudStorage({
collections: {
[Media.slug]: {
adapter: process.env.S3_BUCKET ? adapter : null,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
},
yes
and the error is when you run it locally, right? or when you want it to go to AWS S3
sorry, replied to wrong message
currently working on the local version without AWS S3 enabled and getting the error
i see the code that Alessio mentions that changes the webpack config. but when you pass null as the adapter, this code is not being run
i am not passing null as the adapter i am passing an empty array in that case
yes, which would mean that s3Adapter is not being run, which in turn means that the webpack config is not being changed
if you add the code from this message: Tim — 02/05/2023 11:11
it might work
but like you I would like the plugin to deal with this as intended
so basicly you cant import the adapter unless you also use it?
by chance we are running into the exact same issue. i have two workarounds:
1. add the webpack code (from message Tim — 02/05/2023 11:11), which does what the adapter intends to do
2. add a fake collection and run the adapter at least once
what i did for 2 is:
add a collection
{ slug: 'test', fields: [], admin: { hidden: true } },
and add the plugin configuration, like this:
cloudStorage({
collections: {
test: {
adapter: adapter,
},
[Media.slug]: {
adapter: process.env.S3_BUCKET ? adapter : null,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
},
[Documents.slug]: {
adapter: process.env.S3_BUCKET ? adapter : null,
disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
},
},
}),
both are far from ideal. I believe the plugin should be updated and the code in src/adapters/s3/webpack.ts (and probably src/adapters/azure/webpack.ts) should be moved into src/webpack.ts
maybe this is a dumb question but why does an adapter that connects to S3 need fs in the first place?
i have used other plugins/adapters than also ran client side in the past and never ran into a similar issue
can you share your package.json please?
@plainnn
if you deployed your project to payload cloud you don't need this config
this error occurs when building locally
Hey @teamkube , I'm looking into this. There were some changes a little while back to accommodate large file uploads and temp files which leverages 'fs', probably something there
Hmm, just loaded up a fresh payload project, added the s3 adapter, and builds okay for me.
currently working on the local version without AWS S3 enabled and getting the error
@teamkube Do you have any extra detail I can work off of? Also payload version and plugin-cloud-storage version?
Ah, I was able to recreate.
The issue is due toconditionally enabling
the plugin. If you include the plugin code at all, regardless of whether you put it into your plugins array, the webpack aliasing still needs to run.
So in your case running locally, the plugin code is in your config file,but not being added as a plugin
. This means that the webpack alias that handles
fs
is not being run -> then causes the error.
We might need to brainstorm a pattern on how best to handle this, because your use-case is quite simple: conditionally add the plugin if an env is set. In reality, if you don't want to add the plugin,the plugin webpack aliasing must still happen.
Long term, a plugin API
Short term, the plugin can provide its own
enabled
config
Agreed, writing up an issue right now for this 👍
Thanks everyone on this thread. This was an interesting one.
Issue being tracked here, stay tuned:https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/issues/54
@teamkube @muperdev @richadr
Just released 1.0.17, you can now conditionally set an
enabled
boolean option on the plugin. Give that a try and let me know if you have any issues.
