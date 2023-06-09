DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Cannot resolve 'fs'

default discord avatar
plainnn
3 months ago
60

Hi, having an issue when trying to access 'fs' after setting up cloud-storage... not sure what to do?



ERROR in ./node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/s3/handleUpload.js 43:27-40
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'fs' in '/Users/removed/Documents/projects/removed/node_modules/@payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/dist/adapters/s3'


Have tried a few next.config options after a quick google, but nothing seems to be fixing it

  • default discord avatar
    exo3718
    3 months ago
    fs

    is a node-only package, you need to configure webpack to alias the module for the dashboard deployment. Check the webpack docu for more info

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/webpack
  • default discord avatar
    plainnn
    3 months ago

    Thanks, i've worked out the issue in the code but not 100% sure what needs to be done in the config, are you able to point me to an example of an alias for

    fs

    please?



    I've tried adding

    browserify-fs

    like so...



      admin: {
    webpack: config => ({
      ...config,
      resolve: {
        ...config.resolve,
        alias: {
          ...config.resolve.alias,
          fs: require.resolve('browserify-fs'),
        },
      },
    }),
  },
  • default discord avatar
    exo3718
    3 months ago

    Sure, you create an empty module, call it

    mockModule.ts

    or something, that simply has an empty default export like

    export default () => {}


    Then in your payload config you extend the

    admin.webpack

    config like this



    admin: {
 // ... other admin configs
  webpack(config) {
    const emptyModulePath = path.resolve(__dirname, '<path to your mockModule.ts>');

    return {
       ...config, 
       resolve: {
         ...config.resolve,
          alias: {
            ...config.resolve.alias,
            fs: emptyModulePath, 
          }
       }
    }
  }
}
  • default discord avatar
    plainnn
    3 months ago

    Thank you! 🥳



    Any idea why i'm getting this error? 

    [09:42:35] ERROR (payload): There were 8 errors validating your Payload config
[09:42:35] ERROR (payload): 1: "custom" is not allowed
[09:42:35] ERROR (payload): 2: Collection "media" > "custom" is not allowed
[09:42:35] ERROR (payload): 8: Collection "users" > "custom" is not allowed

    I've never modified the

    users

    collection

  • default discord avatar
    exo3718
    3 months ago

    sure 🙂



    mhmmm hard to tell, what do those collections look like?

  • default discord avatar
    plainnn
    3 months ago

    It's doing it to all of my collections for some reason...

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 months ago

    Are you on the latest payload version?

  • default discord avatar
    plainnn
    3 months ago
    import { CollectionConfig } from "payload/types";

const Media: CollectionConfig = {
  slug: "media",
  access: {
    read: (): boolean => true,
  },
  upload: {
    adminThumbnail: "card",
    imageSizes: [
      {
        name: "card",
        width: 640,
        height: 480,
      },
      {
        name: "feature",
        width: 1024,
        height: 576,
      },
    ],
  },
  fields: [
    {
      name: "alt",
      label: "Alt Text",
      type: "text",
      required: true,
    },
  ],
};

export default Media;


    is my Media one for example



    "payload": "^1.6.19",

    is my version

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 months ago

    You should update to latest, there's been a security patch released also

  • default discord avatar
    plainnn
    3 months ago

    Done, still getting the error though 🥲 - it's doing it every collection I have

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 months ago

    do you have

    custom

    in any of your collections?

  • default discord avatar
    plainnn
    3 months ago

    I do not

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 months ago

    are you using any other plugins? What's your full payload config?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    custom is the new property added by

    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2436

    which you can use to add additional information to fields - which can be read by plugins



    Not quite sure why that error is happening though



    (the custom field has been added in v1.7.1)



    So you might have some plugins already using it, where your payload version is too low to use those plugins

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    3 months ago

    Yeah hence I suggested he updates, but he's updated to latest and it still happens



    @plainnn can you confirm its the latest payload version with

    yarn list | grep payload

    ? or npm equivalent

  • default discord avatar
    teamkube
    2 months ago

    Any updates on this? I doubt having the plugin crash next.js apps by default and requiring a hack like a webpack alias that redirects fs to an empty module with

    export default () => {}

    is the "inteded" way to use this plugin.



    This also isn't documented anywhere

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    The plugin itself

    should

    automatically do the aliasing for you (see

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/blob/master/src/adapters/s3/webpack.ts

    ). Are you still getting a webpack alias error with the latest version, if yes can you share it and the code which causes it?

  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    2 months ago

    Yeah, there must be a misconfiguration somewhere, are you able to share a reproducible repo with your issue?



    I've just setup Nextjs + payload-next and cloudflare r2 for s3 object storage today without any issues

  • default discord avatar
    teamkube
    last month

    I am not sure what happened. I deleted my node_modules, made a fresh reinstall and the error went away



    god i hate npm

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    last month

    I think those webpack alias things are cached under

    node_modules/.cache

    - next time it happens, it should be enough to just delete that folder

  • default discord avatar
    teamkube
    last month

    error is back. i am currently investigating what change might have caused it



    i did not change/install/update any packages tho

    Screenshot_2023-06-09_at_11.20.10.png
  • default discord avatar
    richadr
    last month

    are you optionally enabling the adapter? something like


      cloudStorage({
    collections: {
      [Media.slug]: {
        adapter: process.env.S3_BUCKET ? adapter : null,
        disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
      },
  • default discord avatar
    teamkube
    last month

    yes



    Screenshot_2023-06-09_at_11.23.07.png
  • default discord avatar
    richadr
    last month

    and the error is when you run it locally, right? or when you want it to go to AWS S3



    sorry, replied to wrong message

  • default discord avatar
    teamkube
    last month

    currently working on the local version without AWS S3 enabled and getting the error

  • default discord avatar
    richadr
    last month

    i see the code that Alessio mentions that changes the webpack config. but when you pass null as the adapter, this code is not being run

  • default discord avatar
    teamkube
    last month

    i am not passing null as the adapter i am passing an empty array in that case

  • default discord avatar
    richadr
    last month

    yes, which would mean that s3Adapter is not being run, which in turn means that the webpack config is not being changed



    if you add the code from this message: Tim — 02/05/2023 11:11



    it might work



    but like you I would like the plugin to deal with this as intended

  • default discord avatar
    teamkube
    last month

    so basicly you cant import the adapter unless you also use it?

  • default discord avatar
    richadr
    last month

    by chance we are running into the exact same issue. i have two workarounds:


    1. add the webpack code (from message Tim — 02/05/2023 11:11), which does what the adapter intends to do


    2. add a fake collection and run the adapter at least once



    what i did for 2 is:


    add a collection


        { slug: 'test', fields: [], admin: { hidden: true } },


    and add the plugin configuration, like this:


      cloudStorage({
    collections: {
      test: {
        adapter: adapter,
      },
      [Media.slug]: {
        adapter: process.env.S3_BUCKET ? adapter : null,
        disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
      },
      [Documents.slug]: {
        adapter: process.env.S3_BUCKET ? adapter : null,
        disablePayloadAccessControl: true,
      },
    },
  }),


    both are far from ideal. I believe the plugin should be updated and the code in src/adapters/s3/webpack.ts (and probably src/adapters/azure/webpack.ts) should be moved into src/webpack.ts

  • default discord avatar
    teamkube
    last month

    maybe this is a dumb question but why does an adapter that connects to S3 need fs in the first place?



    i have used other plugins/adapters than also ran client side in the past and never ran into a similar issue

  • default discord avatar
    muperdev
    last month

    can you share your package.json please?



    @plainnn



    if you deployed your project to payload cloud you don't need this config

  • default discord avatar
    richadr
    last month

    this error occurs when building locally

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last month

    Hey @teamkube , I'm looking into this. There were some changes a little while back to accommodate large file uploads and temp files which leverages 'fs', probably something there



    Hmm, just loaded up a fresh payload project, added the s3 adapter, and builds okay for me.


    currently working on the local version without AWS S3 enabled and getting the error

    @teamkube Do you have any extra detail I can work off of? Also payload version and plugin-cloud-storage version?



    Ah, I was able to recreate.



    The issue is due to

    conditionally enabling

    the plugin. If you include the plugin code at all, regardless of whether you put it into your plugins array, the webpack aliasing still needs to run.



    So in your case running locally, the plugin code is in your config file,

    but not being added as a plugin

    . This means that the webpack alias that handles

    fs

    is not being run -> then causes the error.



    We might need to brainstorm a pattern on how best to handle this, because your use-case is quite simple: conditionally add the plugin if an env is set. In reality, if you don't want to add the plugin,

    the plugin webpack aliasing must still happen.
  • default discord avatar
    paulpopus
    last month

    Long term, a plugin API


    Short term, the plugin can provide its own

    enabled

    config

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last month

    Agreed, writing up an issue right now for this 👍



    Thanks everyone on this thread. This was an interesting one.



    Issue being tracked here, stay tuned:

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage/issues/54


    @teamkube @muperdev @richadr



    Just released 1.0.17, you can now conditionally set an

    enabled

    boolean option on the plugin. Give that a try and let me know if you have any issues.



    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-cloud-storage#conditionally-enablingdisabling
