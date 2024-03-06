cant resolve fs

I was following the tutoral AllAboutPayload had released. All was working well until this error popped up. I did not install any payload cloud plug-ins. I followed the solution posted on payload by installing webpack and browserify. I had deleted my node modues and installed them again. I tried const fs = require (./'fs'). nothing worked. It was able to display properly yesterday, but suddnely the error popped up today. Can anybody advice me on what to do? Much appreciated!
In such a case you should trace back your steps to the point where it worked and you'll find the error. Errors don't just pop up 😉
I remember having had such an error with a newer node.js version, maybe try downgrading. But again, in such a case it'd be better to trace back from what action made the error occur.
Alright, will try, thanks so much!
For anyone wondering, i was importing richtextfield instead of richtextparser and changing that somehow fixed the mistake 🙂
