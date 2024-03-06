Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

cant resolve fs

default discord avatar
cm047907 months ago
2

I was following the tutoral AllAboutPayload had released. All was working well until this error popped up. I did not install any payload cloud plug-ins. I followed the solution posted on payload by installing webpack and browserify. I had deleted my node modues and installed them again. I tried const fs = require (./'fs'). nothing worked. It was able to display properly yesterday, but suddnely the error popped up today. Can anybody advice me on what to do? Much appreciated!

  • default discord avatar
    dan.was.here7 months ago

    In such a case you should trace back your steps to the point where it worked and you'll find the error. Errors don't just pop up 😉



    I remember having had such an error with a newer node.js version, maybe try downgrading. But again, in such a case it'd be better to trace back from what action made the error occur.

  • default discord avatar
    cm047907 months ago

    Alright, will try, thanks so much!



    For anyone wondering, i was importing richtextfield instead of richtextparser and changing that somehow fixed the mistake 🙂

