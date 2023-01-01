Hi all, I'm trying to update an array field from another custom UI component I'm creating.

The field definition:

{ name : 'tickers' , type : 'array' , fields : [ { name : 'symbol' , type : 'text' } ], }

How I'm trying to update the field's value:

const myField = useField ({ path : 'tickers' }); myField. setValue ([ { symbol : 'test' } ]);

Sadly enough nothing happens, and no error is thrown.

However... when logging

myField.value

it logs the array length of the field, not the actual value itself.

Something else I tried:

const [ allFields, dispatchFields ] = useAllFormFields (); dispatchFields ({ type : 'UPDATE' , path : 'tickers' , value : [{ symbol : 'test' }] })

But sadly... no luck there.

Bump 👀

@jmikrut here you go