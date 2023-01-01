DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Can't update array value programatically?

default discord avatar
derosul
last month
8

Hi all, I'm trying to update an array field from another custom UI component I'm creating.



The field definition:



{
  name: 'tickers',
  type: 'array',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'symbol',
      type: 'text'
    }
  ],
}


How I'm trying to update the field's value: 



const myField = useField({ path: 'tickers' });
myField.setValue([ { symbol: 'test' } ]);


Sadly enough nothing happens, and no error is thrown.


However... when logging

myField.value

it logs the array length of the field, not the actual value itself.



Something else I tried:


const [ allFields, dispatchFields ] = useAllFormFields();
dispatchFields({ type: 'UPDATE', path: 'tickers', value: [{ symbol: 'test' }] })


But sadly... no luck there.



Bump 👀



@jmikrut here you go

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    nice



    will cross-post my answer here:



    one note, we are about to release changes that make it a LOT easier to programmatically update arrays


    but in the meantime, i wrote up an example for how to do it here:


    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2427#issuecomment-1512320542
  • default discord avatar
    derosul
    last month

    Ah, in the meantime I'll try that! thanks @jmikrut 🙂

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    last month

    of course! and keep an eye out, lots of new arary stuff coming soon

  • default discord avatar
    derosul
    last month

    Sweet! can't wait

